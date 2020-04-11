TA STRONA UŻYWA COOKIE. Usługodawca oraz jego zaufani partnerzy korzystają z plików cookies i innych technologii automatycznego przechowywania danych do celów statystycznych, reklamowych oraz realizacji usług, w tym również aby wyświetlać użytkownikom najbardziej dopasowane oferty i reklamy.
Intel Processor Identification Utility 6.3.404

Intel Processor Identification Utility

6.3.404
testowanie i diagnostyka
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
20 MB
Aktualizacja:
11.04.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
testowanie i diagnostyka
Ocena:
4
Oceń:
Pobrano:
1968 (36 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty
Opis Intel Processor Identification Utility 6.3.404
 
 

Intel Processor Identification Utility to narzędzie służące do identyfikacji zainstalowanego w komputerze procesora. Obsługuje jedynie procesory należące do firmy Intel Corporation. Aplikacja wyświetla niezbędne informacje o procesorze oraz co najważniejsze, wspiera również wielordzeniowe układy scalone.

Narzędzie Intel Processor Identification Utility podaje dokładne informacje o częstotliwości pracy procesora i jego magistrali. Odczytamy również pełną nazwę procesora, architekturę, ilości rdzeni i pamięci podręcznej, a także czy obsługuje Hyper-Threading, technologię wirtualizacji,  64-bitową architekturę oraz instrukcje SSE, SSE1, SSE2, SSE3, SSE4. Program informuje użytkownika o wydajności pracy procesora, a także podaje dokładne dane odnośnie pamięci L1, L2 i L3. Aplikacja umożliwia również tworzenie dzienników zdarzeń w postaci logów oraz pozwala na identyfikację sprzętu w trybie Online.

Program Intel Processor Identification Utility obsługuje procesory:
- Intel Atom
- Intel Core 2 Quad
- Intel Core 2 Extreme
- Intel Core i3 Desktop
- Intel Core i3 Mobile
- Intel Core i5 Desktop
- Intel Core i5 Mobile
- Intel Core i7 Desktop
- Intel Core i7 Mobile
- Intel Pentium 4
- Intel Pentium III
- Intel Pentium II
- Intel Pentium
- Intel Celeron
- Intel Dual Core Intel Xeon 5000 Sequence
- Intel Dual Core Intel Xeon 7000 Sequence
- Intel Xeon MP
