Intel Processor Identification Utility6.3.404
Intel Processor Identification Utility to narzędzie służące do identyfikacji zainstalowanego w komputerze procesora. Obsługuje jedynie procesory należące do firmy Intel Corporation. Aplikacja wyświetla niezbędne informacje o procesorze oraz co najważniejsze, wspiera również wielordzeniowe układy scalone.
Narzędzie Intel Processor Identification Utility podaje dokładne informacje o częstotliwości pracy procesora i jego magistrali. Odczytamy również pełną nazwę procesora, architekturę, ilości rdzeni i pamięci podręcznej, a także czy obsługuje Hyper-Threading, technologię wirtualizacji, 64-bitową architekturę oraz instrukcje SSE, SSE1, SSE2, SSE3, SSE4. Program informuje użytkownika o wydajności pracy procesora, a także podaje dokładne dane odnośnie pamięci L1, L2 i L3. Aplikacja umożliwia również tworzenie dzienników zdarzeń w postaci logów oraz pozwala na identyfikację sprzętu w trybie Online.
Program Intel Processor Identification Utility obsługuje procesory:
- Intel Atom
- Intel Core 2 Quad
- Intel Core 2 Extreme
- Intel Core i3 Desktop
- Intel Core i3 Mobile
- Intel Core i5 Desktop
- Intel Core i5 Mobile
- Intel Core i7 Desktop
- Intel Core i7 Mobile
- Intel Pentium 4
- Intel Pentium III
- Intel Pentium II
- Intel Pentium
- Intel Celeron
- Intel Dual Core Intel Xeon 5000 Sequence
- Intel Dual Core Intel Xeon 7000 Sequence
- Intel Xeon MP