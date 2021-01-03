Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Dodatki » spolszczenia » WirelessKeyView 2.21

WirelessKeyView

2.21
spolszczenia
143 KB
03.01.2021
Freeware (bezpłatna)
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
spolszczenia
5
8153 (90 w tym miesiącu)
Opis WirelessKeyView 2.21
 
 
WirelessKeyView służy do odzyskiwania kluczy sieci bezprzewodowych zapisanych w systemie operacyjnym.

WirelessKeyView jest niezbędnym oprogramowaniem dla administratorów sieci i pozostałych użytkowników korzystających z komputerów przenośnych, którzy nawiązują połączenie z siecią bezprzewodową. WirelessKeyView z wielką łatwością odczytuje klucze WEP i WPA, które zostały zapisane na komputerze.

Uwaga:

Klucz do pliku ZIP: WKey4567#

 

Program dostępny jest w polskiej wersji językowej. Aby uzyskać spolszczenie należy pobrać niezbędny plik z działu Spolszczenia, a następnie rozpakować do katalogu z zainstalowaną aplikacją. 
