ChrisPC Free VPN Connection3.14.03
ChrisPC Free VPN Connection odblokowuje dostęp do ulubionych witryn internetowych, bezpłatnej telewizji, mediów społecznościowych i innych źródeł w internecie, które są zablokowane lub ograniczone w miejscu naszego pobytu.
Za pomocą ChrisPC Free VPN Connection nawiążemy połączenie z darmowym serwerem VPN znajdującego się na terenie USA, Wielkiej Brytanii, Niemiec, Kanady, Francji, Niemiec, Rosji, Singapuru lub Holandii. Według producenta, program obsługuje ponad 90 darmowych serwerów VPN z całego świata.
Pozwoli nam ominąć ograniczenia do takich źródeł jak YouTube, Facebook, BBC iPlayer, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, UK TV Play, FOX, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Crackle, Discovery, MTV, National Geographic, Showtime, AMC, USA, TNT, TBS, TCM, CW, Travel Channel, VH1, Syfy, TVNow, RTL, Prosieben, Sat 1, Kabel1 i więcej...
Jak to działa? Kiedy nawiążemy połączenie z serwerem VPN, ruch internetowy jest przesyłany przez zaszyfrowany tunel do serwera obsługiwanego przez bezpłatnego dostawcę VPN. Z serwera VPN ruch wychodzi do publicznego Internetu z adresem IP używanej sieci VPN, w tym wypadku nasz rzeczywisty adres IP jest ukryty.
