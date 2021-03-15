Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Narzędzia » rozszerzenia pulpitu » Lively Wallpaper 1.2.0.4

Lively Wallpaper

1.2.0.4
rozszerzenia pulpitu
Rozmiar:
123 MB
Aktualizacja:
15.03.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 10
Kategoria:
rozszerzenia pulpitu
Pobrano:
270 (161 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Lively Wallpaper 1.2.0.4
 
 
Tworzy i konfiguruje żywe tapety na ekranie naszego komputera. Wystarczy wybrać odpowiednie żródła z biblioteki lub utworzyć je samodzielnie z różnych treści - na przykład z plików HTML, adresów URL czy nawet z gier wideo.

Lively Wallpaper wspiera obsługę odtwarzaczy VLC oraz MPV, dostosowuje filmy za pomocą filtrów, a także wspiera przyśpieszenie sprzętowe.
