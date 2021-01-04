Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Narzędzia » rozszerzenia pulpitu » City Art Search 5.4.0.3

City Art Search

5.4.0.3
rozszerzenia pulpitu
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
31 MB
Aktualizacja:
04.01.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 8/10
Kategoria:
rozszerzenia pulpitu
Ocena:
4
Oceń:
Pobrano:
96 (11 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis City Art Search 5.4.0.3
 
 
City Art Search pozwoli nam spersonalizować ekran blokady w systemie Windows, zamieniając tła w piękne dzieła sztuki w wysokiej rozdzielczości.

Program automatycznie zmienia tło co godzinę lub raz na dobę. Możemy wyszukiwać słynne obrazy, rzeźby i cuda architektury z ponad 9000 tysięcy fotografii.
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook