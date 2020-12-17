Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Internet » pobieranie plików » YDL-UI 2.6.13

YDL-UI

2.6.13
pobieranie plików
Rozmiar:
47 MB
Aktualizacja:
17.12.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 7/8/10
Kategoria:
pobieranie plików
Ocena:
5
Pobrano:
739 (93 w tym miesiącu)
Opis YDL-UI 2.6.13
 
 
YDL-UI to wygodna aplikacja do pobierania filmów z serwisu YouTube. YDL-UI jest graficzną nakładką oprogramowania youtube-dlc (znana również jako youtube-dl). YDL-UI jest samodzielną aplikacją i nie wymaga instalacji wcześniej wspomnianego programu.

YDL-UI oferuje czytelny interfejs GUI, który przypadnie do gustu wszystkim użytkownikom. Dzięki aplikacji nie musimy już używać narzędzia youtube-dlc z poziomu wiersza poleceń.
