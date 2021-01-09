Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Dom » organizery » AlephNote 1.6.38

AlephNote

1.6.38
organizery
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
3 MB
Aktualizacja:
09.01.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 7/8/10
Kategoria:
organizery
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
0
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis AlephNote 1.6.38
 
 
Program do pisania notatek, oferujący synchronizacje z innymi programami (np SimpleNote) oraz wspierające różne wtyczki - które rozszerzają funkcjonalność aplikacji.

AlephNote synchronizuje sie z takimi programami jak SimpleNote, NextCloud Notes, wykonuje kopię utworzonych notatek do lokalnego repozytorium, wspiera funkcję kopiuj-wklej notatki, a sortuje notatki.
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook