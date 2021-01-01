Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Biuro » odczyt edycja pdf » PicoPDF PDF Editor 1.02

PicoPDF PDF Editor

1.02
odczyt edycja pdf
Rozmiar:
491 KB
Aktualizacja:
01.01.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
odczyt edycja pdf
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
0
Opis PicoPDF PDF Editor 1.02
 
 
Program do edycji dokumentów w formacie PDF. PicoPDF Editor pozwala edytować i usuwać tekst z pliku PDF, nanosić obrazy i adnotacje oraz dowolny tekst.

PicoPDF PDF Editor wyróżnia i zarazem charakteryzuje prosty i czytelny interfejs, w którym łatwo zlokalizowac wszystkie funkcje i przydatne opcje do edycji dokumentów PDF.
