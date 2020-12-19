Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Narzędzia » narzędzia systemowe » Intel Battery Life Diagnostic Tool 1.1.0

Intel Battery Life Diagnostic Tool

1.1.0
narzędzia systemowe
Rozmiar:
116 MB
Aktualizacja:
19.12.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 10
Kategoria:
narzędzia systemowe
Ocena:
5
Pobrano:
5 (5 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Intel Battery Life Diagnostic Tool 1.1.0
 
 
Intel Battery Life Diagnostic Tool to narzędzie do sprawdzania i monitorowania żywotności baterii w komputerach przenośnych - wyposażonych w technologię Intel VPro.

Intel Battery Life Diagnostic Tool posiada dwa tryby skanowania baterii pod kątem żywotności. Pierwszy wykonuje szybkie skanowanie baterii, a drugi potrafi analizować jej żywotność nawet do 5 godzin.
