1.0
narzędzia systemowe
Rozmiar:
1.49 MB
Aktualizacja:
02.01.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 7/8/10
Kategoria:
narzędzia systemowe
Ocena:
4
Oceń:
Pobrano:
50 (16 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Copy++ 1.0
 
 
Narzędzie do wielokrotnego kopiowania wielu tekstów. Możemy przechowywać do 10 różnych kopii utworzonego tekstu na komputerze. Dzięki aplikacji możemy w prosty i szybki sposób zapisywać i przechowywać istotne dla nas fragmenty tekstów.

Aplikacja Copy++ posiada prosty interfejs i kopiowanie tekstu nie będzie stanowiło problemu nawet dla początkującego gracza.
