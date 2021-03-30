XMLSpy

2021
narzędzia pomocnicze
Rozmiar:
145 MB
Aktualizacja:
30.03.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Trial (testowa)
System:
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
narzędzia pomocnicze
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
978 (32 w tym miesiącu)
Opis XMLSpy 2021
 
 
Altova XMLSpy to jeden z najlepszych edytorów XML stworzony z myślą o branży modelowania, przetwarzania i technologii związanych z debugowaniem XML.

Oferuje on schemat graficzny, generator kodu, debugery, pełną integracje z bazą danych, wsparcie dla XSLT, XPath, XQuery, WSDL, SOAP, XBRL, JSON oraz Office Open XML (OOXML) plus integracje z Visual Studio i Eclipse.
