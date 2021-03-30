XMLSpy2021
Oferuje on schemat graficzny, generator kodu, debugery, pełną integracje z bazą danych, wsparcie dla XSLT, XPath, XQuery, WSDL, SOAP, XBRL, JSON oraz Office Open XML (OOXML) plus integracje z Visual Studio i Eclipse.
Windows
|1.
|Google Keep – notatki i listy 4.21122.540.1
|2.
|Notepad2 4.2.25
|3.
|ADVANCED x64Components 14.9.0
|4.
|ADVANCED Codecs 14.9.0
|5.
|STANDARD Codecs 11.3.0
|6.
|Ghostery Dawn 2021.03.29
|7.
|Grammarly for Chrome 14.1002.0
|8.
|Screen Recorder & Video Editor 3.19.0
|9.
|Magic Uneraser 5.8
|10.
|Wise JetSearch 4.1.3.218
|11.
|reaConverter 7.640
|12.
|reaConverter Lite 7.640
|13.
|Unity 2020.3.2
|14.
|LAV Filters 0.75
|15.
|EVGA Precision X1 1.1.8.0
|16.
|Plex for Windows 1.30.0.2105
|17.
|JRiver Media Center 27.0.77
|18.
|UEStudio 21.0.0.8
|19.
|XMLSpy 2021
|20.
|Unigram 7.6.6018.0
|21.
|Avira Free Antivirus 2021 15.0.2103.2082
|22.
|Avira Internet Security Suite 2021 15.0.2103.2082
|23.
|Avira Internet Security 2021 15.0.2103.2082
|24.
|Avira Antivirus Pro 2021 15.0.2103.2082
|25.
|Min Browser 1.19.0
Linux
|1.
|SeaMonkey 2.53.7
|2.
|QOwnNotes 21.3.8
|3.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.51.8
|4.
|Rank Tracker 8.38.8
|5.
|GnuCash 4.5
|6.
|aMule 2.3.3
|7.
|Praat 6.1.41
|8.
|FileZilla 3.53.1
|9.
|Stellarium 0.21.0
|10.
|Tor Browser 10.0.15
|11.
|Bitwig Studio 3.3.6
|12.
|Universal Media Server 10.4.1
|13.
|LastPass 4.68
|14.
|GitKraken 7.5.3
|15.
|LosslessCut 3.34.3
|16.
|Calibre 5.14.0
|17.
|MediaInfo 21.03
|18.
|SpamAssassin 3.4.5
|19.
|Vivaldi 3.7.2218.49
|20.
|qBittorrent 4.3.4
|21.
|Mozilla Thunderbird 78.9.0
|22.
|Pulseway Manager 8.6.6
|23.
|Opera 75.0.3969.93
|24.
|Readerware 4.25
|25.
|TeamViewer 15.16.8
Mac OS X
|1.
|Ghostery Dawn 2021.03.29
|2.
|Free YouTube to MP3 Converter 4.3.45.326
|3.
|Free YouTube Download 4.3.45.326
|4.
|Affinity Publisher 1.9.2
|5.
|Affinity Designer 1.9.2
|6.
|Affinity Photo 1.9.2
|7.
|SeaMonkey 2.53.7
|8.
|Mylio 3.14
|9.
|QOwnNotes 21.3.8
|10.
|REAPER 6.26
|11.
|KeepSolid VPN Lite 1.10
|12.
|Rank Tracker 8.38.8
|13.
|Viber 15.0
|14.
|Element 1.7.24
|15.
|Pocket 1.8.6
|16.
|MacFamilyTree 9.2
|17.
|Zoom 5.6.1
|18.
|Joplin 1.8.1
|19.
|GnuCash 4.5
|20.
|aMule 2.3.3
|21.
|Praat 6.1.41
|22.
|FileZilla 3.53.1
|23.
|BlueStacks 4.270.0
|24.
|Polarr Photo Editor 5.10.21
|25.
|Parallels Desktop 16.1.3
ANDROID
|1.
|XMind 1.6.2
|2.
|Google Keep – notatki i listy
|3.
|4.
|Brother iPrint&Scan 6.4.0
|5.
|Brother Print Service Plugin 1.8.0
|6.
|mBank Junior 1.0.4
|7.
|Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp 4.2.0
|8.
|Magic: Puzzle Quest 4.8.1
|9.
|TVP Sport 4.0.3
|10.
|TVP VOD 1.2.11
|11.
|Musixmatch 7.8.1
|12.
|SoundShake 1.0.0
|13.
|BeatFind - Rozpoznawanie muzyki 1.5
|14.
|SoundHound
|15.
|Shazam
|16.
|mObywatel - publiczna aplikacja mobilna 3.0.0
|17.
|Argo's Choice 1.2.5
|18.
|Spookiz Pang 1.0.0
|19.
|WasteMaster 1.1.00
|20.
|Replika: My AI Friend 6.3.4
|21.
|Pocket Code 0.9.75
|22.
|Clefs: Music Reading Trainer 1.0.20
|23.
|AFK Arena 1.59.03
|24.
|Mario Kart Tour 2.8.1
|25.
|Legends of Runeterra 02.04.019
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|4MLinux 36.0
|2.
|Debian 10.9
|3.
|Alpine Linux 3.13.3
|4.
|KaOS 2021.03
|5.
|Manjaro Linux 21.0
|6.
|Tails 4.17
|7.
|SystemRescue 8.01
|8.
|macOS Big Sur 11.2.3
|9.
|Mageia 8.0
|10.
|Arch Linux 2021.03.01
|11.
|Linuxfx / Windowsfx 10.8.1.106
|12.
|ArchBang Linux 2.802
|13.
|CloudReady 87.4.22
|14.
|Kali Linux 2021.1
|15.
|KNOPPIX 9.1
|16.
|Tiny Core 12.0
|17.
|Q4OS 3.14
|18.
|OpenMandriva Lx 4.2
|19.
|Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.2
|20.
|PCLinuxOS 2021.02
|21.
|SparkyLinux 5.14
|22.
|PS5 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS5) 20.02-02.50.00
|23.
|Gentoo Linux 2021-01-27
|24.
|Clonezilla 2.7.1-22
|25.
|NuTyX Linux 20.12.1
Sterowniki
|1.
|NVIDIA Linux Display Driver 460.67
|2.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 465.89 WHQL
|3.
|NATEC Radon 600 1.0.1
|4.
|AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.2
|5.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 21.3.2
|6.
|DS4Windows 2.2.15
|7.
|AMD Chipset Drivers 2.13.27.501
|8.
|AMD Driver Pack 1.3 1.30
|9.
|Radeon Software for Linux 20.45
|10.
|SteelSeries The Sims 4 3.19.2
|11.
|SteelSeries Siberia v3 Prism 3.19.2
|12.
|SteelSeries Siberia v2 Heat Orange 3.19.2
|13.
|SteelSeries Siberia v2 DotA 2 Edition 3.19.2
|14.
|SteelSeries Siberia RAW Prism 3.19.2
|15.
|SteelSeries Siberia Elite World of Warcraft 3.19.2
|16.
|SteelSeries Siberia Elite Prism 3.19.2
|17.
|SteelSeries Siberia Elite Anniversary Edition 3.19.2
|18.
|SteelSeries Siberia Elite 3.19.2
|19.
|SteelSeries Siberia 840 3.19.2
|20.
|SteelSeries Siberia 650 3.19.2
|21.
|SteelSeries Siberia 350 3.19.2
|22.
|SteelSeries Siberia 150 3.19.2
|23.
|SteelSeries Diablo III 3.19.2
|24.
|SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless 3.19.2
|25.
|SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC 3.19.2
Gry
|1.
|Logyx Pack 22.18
|2.
|Medal of Honor: Spearhead - wersja polska 2.15
|3.
|EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
|4.
|AFK Arena 1.59.03
|5.
|Mario Kart Tour 2.8.1
|6.
|Legends of Runeterra
|7.
|Lords Mobile 02.03.2021
|8.
|Mobile Legends PC 1.5.62.6153
|9.
|Garena Free Fire PC 1.59.5
|10.
|Among Us na PC 2021.3.9
|11.
|Software Library: Amiga Games
|12.
|Software Library: MS-DOS Games
|13.
|SoccerStar
|14.
|Smeet
|15.
|Ski Jump Mania 3
|16.
|Shadowrun Online
|17.
|Brawl Stars na PC 34.151
|18.
|Cobra Kai: Card Fighter 1.0.1
|19.
|Rising Cities 2.6
|20.
|Rise of Mythos
|21.
|RuneScape Online
|22.
|Sancioned Renegades
|23.
|Seafight
|24.
|Empire: Age of Knights
|25.
|Second Life 6.4.13.555567
Windows
|1.
|uTorrent 3.5.5.45952
|2.
|IObit Uninstaller 10.4.0.13
|3.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|4.
|WinRAR 6.00
|5.
|Hamachi 2.2.0.633
|6.
|Netflix 6.97.752
|7.
|CCleaner 5.78
|8.
|Driver Booster 8.3.0.370
|9.
|Adobe Flash Player 32.0.0.465
|10.
|Zoom 5.6.1
|11.
|Adobe Photoshop CC 2021 22.2
|12.
|DAEMON Tools Lite 10.14.0.1709
|13.
|DaVinci Resolve 17.1
|14.
|Firefox 87.0
|15.
|Opera 75.0.3969.93
|16.
|CPU-Z 1.95
|17.
|OpenOffice 4.1.9
|18.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|19.
|Sound Booster 1.11.0.514
|20.
|VLC media player 3.0.12
|21.
|Unlocker 1.9.2
|22.
|Windows 7 Service Pack 1
|23.
|Pakiet zbiorczy aktualizacji Windows 7 - KB3125574
|24.
|K-Lite Codec Pack Full 16.1.0
|25.
|SlimDrivers Free 2.21.0
Linux
|1.
|e-Deklaracje Desktop
|2.
|Sonic Visualiser 4.3
|3.
|MediaInfo 21.03
|4.
|FFmpeg 4.3.2
|5.
|Linux Data Recovery 1.1
|6.
|busyhot 1.1
|7.
|QOwnNotes 21.3.8
|8.
|Crow Translate 2.8.1
|9.
|Blender 2.92
|10.
|AllTray 0.7.4.5.1
|11.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|12.
|AC3D 7.5.02
|13.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|14.
|Vivaldi 3.7.2218.49
|15.
|F-Prot Antivirus for Linux Workstations 6.0.3
|16.
|PDF Split and Merge (PDFsam) Basic 4.2.3
|17.
|Adobe Flash Player dla Linux 32.0.0.465
|18.
|Telegram Desktop 2.7.1
|19.
|EasyBMPtoAVI 0.55
|20.
|Shotcut 21.03.21
|21.
|Kodi 19.0
|22.
|Evince 3.24.0
|23.
|LinkAssistant 6.38.8
|24.
|LeftHand Mała Firma 4.6.50- 6142
|25.
|RAR 5.01
Mac OS X
|1.
|LibreOffice 7.1.1
|2.
|Apple Safari 14.0.1
|3.
|QOwnNotes 21.3.8
|4.
|OpenOffice 4.1.9
|5.
|Universal Media Server 10.4.1
|6.
|Sonic Visualiser 4.3
|7.
|Xcode 12.4
|8.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|9.
|Adobe Flash Player dla Mac OS X 32.0.0.465
|10.
|Wine for Mac 5.0
|11.
|Mozilla Firefox 87.0
|12.
|Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC 6
|13.
|Alfred 4.3.2
|14.
|Bartender 4
|15.
|Ulysses 22.0
|16.
|JustJoin for Zoom meetings 1.4.1
|17.
|MacFamilyTree 9.2
|18.
|Polarr Photo Editor 5.10.21
|19.
|atMonitor 2.8b
|20.
|M4P to MP3 Converter 6.1.2
|21.
|Affinity Photo 1.9.2
|22.
|PokeNurse 2.3.1
|23.
|HyperDock 1.8
|24.
|Affinity Designer 1.9.2
|25.
|Pocket 1.8.6
ANDROID
|1.
|Discord 65.5
|2.
|Wombo 1.2.3
|3.
|Usługi Google Play
|4.
|Kodi 19.0
|5.
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.5.4.1416
|6.
|WhatSmiley 6.7.0
|7.
|8.
|Badoo Lite 1.2
|9.
|Zoom Rooms 5.5.0
|10.
|Waplog - Czat. Randki 4.1.8.2
|11.
|Facebook Analytics 32.0.0.1.87
|12.
|Mi Fit 4.3.1
|13.
|STS
|14.
|Mark 3.5
|15.
|Sofascore 5.86.6
|16.
|CCleaner
|17.
|JAUMO – Chat, Flirt & Randki 8.3.3
|18.
|Queen: Rock Tour - The Official Rhythm Game 1.1.2
|19.
|Cobra Kai: Card Fighter 1.0.1
|20.
|Ordia 1.0.11
|21.
|Microsoft OneDrive 6.25
|22.
|Chat Alternative — android app
|23.
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! 1.0.64
|24.
|Card Hog 1.0.161
|25.
|EpocCam 2.0.8
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|Windows 7
|2.
|Windows 10
|3.
|Android-x86 9.0 R1
|4.
|Xubuntu 20.10
|5.
|Windows 8.1 Enterprise
|6.
|Chromium OS Vanilla Build 4028
|7.
|Ubuntu 20.10
|8.
|Linux Mint 20.1
|9.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|10.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|11.
|Kali Linux 2021.1
|12.
|Linuxfx / Windowsfx 10.8.1.106
|13.
|Windows Server 2019
|14.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|15.
|Damn Small Linux 4.11 RC2
|16.
|GhostBSD 21.01.20
|17.
|CloudReady 87.4.22
|18.
|PCLinuxOS 2021.02
|19.
|macOS Big Sur 11.2.3
|20.
|Clonezilla 2.7.1-22
|21.
|Arch Linux 2021.03.01
|22.
|SteamOS 2.195
|23.
|ReactOS 0.4.13
|24.
|Puppy Linux 9.5
|25.
|Parted Magic 2013_08_10
Sterowniki
|1.
|Realtek High Definition Audio R2.82
|2.
|DS4Windows 2.2.15
|3.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 10 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.341
|4.
|Asus K50IJ
|5.
|TL-WN823N V2
|6.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9316
|7.
|HP LaserJet P1005 20130415
|8.
|Canon PIXMA MG2550S 1.1
|9.
|Epson Stylus SX425W 6.71
|10.
|TL-WN722N V2
|11.
|Logitech Driving Force GT 5.10.127
|12.
|HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2136 40.11
|13.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 7 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.336
|14.
|Samsung ML-2010/ ML-2010P/ ML-2010PR 3.01
|15.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 465.89 WHQL
|16.
|HP LaserJet 1018 20120918
|17.
|Creative Live! Cam Vista IM (VF0420) 1.01.01
|18.
|Lenovo Ideapad 100-15IBD
|19.
|SteelSeries Arctis 3 3.19.2
|20.
|HP Deskjet F4180 14.8.0
|21.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 21.3.2
|22.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1102/P1102w v20180815
|23.
|HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2135 40.11
|24.
|HP Deskjet F2180 14.8.0
|25.
|Samsung CLP-300/ CLP-300n 3.03
Gry
|1.
|Minecraft Shiginima Launcher 4.400
|2.
|Minecraft 1.16.5
|3.
|Brawl Stars na PC 34.151
|4.
|Icy Tower 1.5.1
|5.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 2 2.1
|6.
|Roblox 2.470
|7.
|Fortnite 12.00
|8.
|GTA San Andreas - spolszczenie
|9.
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 01.07.2021
|10.
|Super Mario 3: Mario Forever 7.02e
|11.
|Need For Speed: Most Wanted - spolszczenie
|12.
|Grand Theft Auto IV - spolszczenie
|13.
|Minecraft - OptiFine 1.14.4
|14.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 4 1.8.0
|15.
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Ultimate Vice City
|16.
|Super Mario
|17.
|Garry`s Mod 9.0.4
|18.
|League of Legends 11.6
|19.
|Minecraft by Zyczu 3.3.3
|20.
|TrackMania Nations Forever 2.11.26 PL
|21.
|Pasjans - Pająk
|22.
|PUBG Lite
|23.
|GRID 2 Demo
|24.
|Among Us na PC 2021.3.9
|25.
|GTA 1 - Grand Theft Auto 1