NetWrix Disk Space Monitor

1.2
narzędzia dyskowe
Rozmiar:
1.52 MB
Aktualizacja:
04.01.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
narzędzia dyskowe
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
176 (2 w tym miesiącu)
Opis NetWrix Disk Space Monitor 1.2
 
 
NetWrix Disk Space Monitor to niewielka aczkolwiek bardzo przydatna aplikacja do zdalnego monitorowania dysków na serwerach.

Za jej pomoc możemy otrzymywać powiadomoenia gdy zabraknie wolnego miejsca na serwerze. Warto dodać, że aplikacja monitoruje wiele serwerów jednocześnie.
