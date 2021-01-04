NetWrix Disk Space Monitor1.2
Za jej pomoc możemy otrzymywać powiadomoenia gdy zabraknie wolnego miejsca na serwerze. Warto dodać, że aplikacja monitoruje wiele serwerów jednocześnie.
Windows
|1.
|PDF Extra 5.0.36344
|2.
|NetWrix Disk Space Monitor 1.2
|3.
|Express Zip 7.42
|4.
|LDPlayer 4.0.44
|5.
|Polarity Browser 10.0.3
|6.
|Emsisoft Emergency Kit 2021.1.0.10609
|7.
|Emsisoft Commandline Scanner 2021.1.0.10606
|8.
|Emsisoft Anti-Malware 2021.1.0.10621
|9.
|Emsisoft Enterprise Security 2021.1.0.10621
|10.
|Emsisoft Business Security 2021.1.0.10621
|11.
|Concepts 2020.12.2.0
|12.
|USB Device Tree Viewer 3.5.0
|13.
|City Art Search 5.4.0.3
|14.
|Unigram 7.3.5951.0
|15.
|Trio Office 3.2.20.0
|16.
|EF Commander 2021
|17.
|EF Find 20.12
|18.
|EF Commander Free 2021
|19.
|Epic Pen 3.9.116
|20.
|Trend Micro HouseCall 1.62.0.1247
|21.
|Speedtest by Ookla 1.13.134.0
|22.
|Primo Ramdisk 6.4.0
|23.
|SOUND FORGE Audio Cleaning Lab 3
|24.
|PrivaZer 4.0.17
|25.
|myCollections 7.4.0.0
Linux
|1.
|Praat 6.1.38
|2.
|VueScan 9.7.40
|3.
|BleachBit 4.2.0
|4.
|FreeFileSync 11.5
|5.
|R-Studio 4.10.4043
|6.
|emelFM2 0.9.0
|7.
|FrostWire 6.8.10
|8.
|e-pity Płatnika 12.1.0
|9.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.4
|10.
|LinkAssistant 6.37.4
|11.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.4
|12.
|GnuCash 4.4
|13.
|Ocenaudio 3.10.2
|14.
|Stellarium 0.20.4
|15.
|qBittorrent 4.3.2
|16.
|Musique 1.10.2
|17.
|Xeoma 20.12.18
|18.
|Readerware 4.24
|19.
|Calibre 5.8.1
|20.
|Darktable 3.4.0
|21.
|Qmmp 1.4.3
|22.
|Telegram Desktop 2.5.1
|23.
|Prey 1.9.8
|24.
|NoMachine 7.0.211
|25.
|Universal Media Server 9.8.3
Mac OS X
|1.
|ffWorks 2.2.3
|2.
|Pixelmator 3.9.2
|3.
|Dashcam Viewer 3.6.3
|4.
|Praat 6.1.38
|5.
|Raven Reader 1.0.26
|6.
|VueScan 9.7.40
|7.
|MineTime 1.9.2
|8.
|GoodSync 11.5.4.4
|9.
|OnyX 3.9.3
|10.
|R-Studio dla Mac 6.7.6026
|11.
|Epic Games Launcher 11.0.2
|12.
|Skype 8.67.0.96 for Mac
|13.
|n-Track Studio 9.1.3.3744
|14.
|Wondershare DVD Creator for Mac
|15.
|FrostWire 6.8.10
|16.
|Postbox 7.0.43
|17.
|e-pity 2020 12.0.1
|18.
|e-pity Płatnika 12.1.0
|19.
|Room Arranger 9.6
|20.
|Virtual DJ 2021 b6240
|21.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.4
|22.
|LinkAssistant 6.37.4
|23.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.4
|24.
|GnuCash 4.4
|25.
|Ocenaudio 3.10.2
ANDROID
|1.
|7 Mages 1.1.31121154
|2.
|Mobius Final Fantasy 2.1.105
|3.
|Pou 1.4.81
|4.
|LEGO Ninjago WU-CRU 110.11.348
|5.
|Revolut 7.30.2
|6.
|Revolut Junior 2.8
|7.
|Google Arts & Culture 8.0.19
|8.
|Bluetooth Audio Widget 2.9.2
|9.
|NVIDIA Games 5.33.29418348
|10.
|Empty. 3.6.2464
|11.
|NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.33.29418348
|12.
|Google Stadia 2.45.347662162
|13.
|Mi Mover 3.0.7
|14.
|Mi Browser 12.7.4
|15.
|Mi File Manager v1-200827
|16.
|Mi Home 6.0.210
|17.
|Mint Browser 3.7.2
|18.
|Mint Launcher 1.1.4.10
|19.
|Genshin Impact 1.2.0
|20.
|Prawda czy wyzwanie 1.0.21
|21.
|Physics Toolbox Sensor Suite 2020.11.19
|22.
|Headland 1.2.4
|23.
|Tennis Stars 1.2
|24.
|Programming Hub: Naucz się kodować
|25.
|Time Planner: Zadania i Plan
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|Manjaro Linux 20.2.1
|2.
|Deepin 20.1
|3.
|OSMC 2020.11-1
|4.
|4MLinux 35.0
|5.
|Garuda Linux 201205
|6.
|macOS Big Sur 11.1
|7.
|Tails 4.14
|8.
|Alpine Linux 3.12.2
|9.
|PS5 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS5) 20.02-02.30.00
|10.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|11.
|Arch Linux 2020.12.01
|12.
|SparkyLinux 5.13
|13.
|ExTiX 20.12
|14.
|Debian 10.7
|15.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|16.
|Q4OS 3.12
|17.
|Bliss OS 11.13
|18.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|19.
|SystemRescueCD 7.01
|20.
|Kali Linux 2020.4
|21.
|MX Linux 19.3
|22.
|Clonezilla 2.7.0-10
|23.
|Windows 10
|24.
|FreeBSD 12.2
|25.
|LibreELEC 9.2.6
Sterowniki
|1.
|HP LaserJet 3055 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|2.
|HP LaserJet 3052 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|3.
|HP LaserJet 3050 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|4.
|HP LaserJet 3030 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|5.
|HP LaserJet 3020 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|6.
|DS4Windows 2.2.1
|7.
|HP LaserJet 3015 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|8.
|HP DeskJet 2600
|9.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M452dn/ M452dw/ M452nw 16.0.19116.636
|10.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M377dw 7.0.0.24832
|11.
|HP Color LaserJet CP6015n 7.0.0.24832
|12.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6049f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|13.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6040/ CM6040f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|14.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6030 /CM6030f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|15.
|HP Color LaserJet CM4730/ CM4730f/ CM4730fm/ CM4730fsk Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|16.
|HP Color LaserJet CM3530/ CM3530fs Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|17.
|HP Color LaserJet CM1312/ CM1312nfi Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|18.
|AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.2
|19.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 460.89 WHQL
|20.
|HP Color LaserJet 9500 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|21.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 20.12.1
|22.
|Epson EcoTank L6570 2.70.03
|23.
|Epson EcoTank L3160 2.70.03
|24.
|Logitech MX Anywhere 3 8.30.310
|25.
|HP CM8060 Color Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
Gry
|1.
|Freeciv 2.6.3
|2.
|Logyx Pack 20.19
|3.
|The Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.15
|4.
|Starcraft: Mass Recall 8.0
|5.
|Windows 7 Games for Windows 8 and 10
|6.
|Plemiona (Tribal Wars)
|7.
|Pirate Galaxy
|8.
|Pirate Storm: Death or Glory
|9.
|ManagerZone
|10.
|PowerPlay Manager
|11.
|Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Patch
|12.
|Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Patch 1.10.12d
|13.
|FlightGear 2020.3.5
|14.
|OGame
|15.
|Online Football Manager
|16.
|Offensive Combat
|17.
|Nords: Heroes of the North
|18.
|Nemexia
|19.
|My Little Farmies
|20.
|HE-MAN & The Masters of the Universe
|21.
|Might & Magic Heores Online
|22.
|Minecraft Classic
|23.
|My Fantastic Park
|24.
|My Free Zoo
|25.
|Legend Online
Windows
|1.
|uTorrent 3.5.5.45852
|2.
|Cloud Backup
|3.
|IObit Uninstaller 10.2.0.15
|4.
|DAEMON Tools Lite 10.14.0.1567
|5.
|CCleaner 5.75
|6.
|WinRAR 6.00
|7.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.88
|8.
|Netflix 6.97.752
|9.
|Hamachi 2.2.0.633
|10.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|11.
|Driver Booster 8.2.0.308
|12.
|IObit Malware Fighter 8.4.0.760
|13.
|CPU-Z 1.94.8
|14.
|Firefox 84.0.1
|15.
|VLC media player 3.0.11
|16.
|PowerISO 7.8
|17.
|Unlocker 1.9.2
|18.
|Smart Defrag 6.6.5.19
|19.
|SlimDrivers Free 2.21.0
|20.
|MSI Afterburner 4.6.2
|21.
|Java SE 10.0.2
|22.
|Opera 73.0.3856.284
|23.
|Adobe Reader XI 11.0.23
|24.
|K-Lite Codec Pack Full 15.9.5
|25.
|OpenOffice 4.1.8
Linux
|1.
|K3b 2.0.2
|2.
|AC3D 7.5.02
|3.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.88
|4.
|KDEnLive 20.08.3
|5.
|Adobe Reader 9.5.5
|6.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1
|7.
|FileZilla 3.51
|8.
|NoMachine 7.0.211
|9.
|OnlyOffice 6.1.0.90
|10.
|Wine 5.0.1
|11.
|e-Deklaracje Desktop
|12.
|Audacious 4.0.5
|13.
|FFmpeg 4.3.1
|14.
|Calibre 5.8.1
|15.
|RAR 5.01
|16.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|17.
|Krita 4.4.1
|18.
|Tor Browser 10.0.7
|19.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.4
|20.
|Lightworks 2020.1.1
|21.
|Brasero 3.1.90
|22.
|Atom 1.53.0
|23.
|KTorrent 4.3.1
|24.
|XAMPP 8.0.0
|25.
|FreeFileSync 11.5
Mac OS X
|1.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1
|2.
|Adobe Flash Player dla Mac OS X 32.0.0.465
|3.
|RSS Menu 2.3.1
|4.
|QNapi 0.2.3
|5.
|LibreOffice 7.0.4
|6.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.88
|7.
|RSSOwl 2.2.1
|8.
|ActivePresenter 8.3.0
|9.
|Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC 6
|10.
|Apple Safari 14.0.1
|11.
|iMovie 10.1.15
|12.
|uTorrent 1.8.7
|13.
|GIMP 2.10.14
|14.
|PhoneTrans 5.1.0
|15.
|Calligra Suite 3.0.0
|16.
|CrossOver Mac 20.0.2
|17.
|TextWrangler 5.5.2
|18.
|Origin 10.5.87.45080
|19.
|Fliqlo 1.7.1
|20.
|OpenOffice 4.1.8
|21.
|OpenEmu 2.0.6
|22.
|Houdini Apprentice Free 18.5.408
|23.
|Opera GX 72.0.3815.459
|24.
|Remote Desktop Manager 2020.3.3.0
|25.
|iMazing 2.13.2
ANDROID
|1.
|ON1 Photo RAW 15.0.9829
|2.
|Physics Toolbox Sensor Suite 2020.11.19
|3.
|Time Planner: Zadania i Plan
|4.
|Usługi Google Play
|5.
|Programming Hub: Naucz się kodować
|6.
|Tennis Stars 1.2
|7.
|Mi Fit 4.3.1
|8.
|HUAWEI AppGallery 10.5.0.303
|9.
|Headland 1.2.4
|10.
|mObywatel - publiczna aplikacja mobilna 2.8.0
|11.
|Bluetooth Audio Widget 2.9.2
|12.
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.4.6.812
|13.
|YouTube Vanced 15.43.32
|14.
|Menedżer plików 2.5.6
|15.
|Google Arts & Culture 8.0.19
|16.
|Pou 1.4.81
|17.
|Mobius Final Fantasy 2.1.105
|18.
|NVIDIA Games 5.33.29418348
|19.
|Tapety
|20.
|Need for Speed No Limits 4.9.1
|21.
|Google Meet
|22.
|Moje dziecko telefon
|23.
|Moje dziecko gry (Pop Balon!)
|24.
|My Best Drinks 1.2
|25.
|Revolut Junior 2.8
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|Windows 7
|2.
|Windows 10
|3.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|4.
|Android-x86 9.0 R1
|5.
|Ubuntu 20.10
|6.
|WindowsFX (Linuxfx) 10.6
|7.
|Linux Mint 20.0
|8.
|Windows 8.1 Enterprise
|9.
|Linux Lite 5.2
|10.
|Kali Linux 2020.4
|11.
|Zorin OS 15.3
|12.
|Lubuntu 20.10
|13.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|14.
|Tails 4.14
|15.
|Clonezilla 2.7.0-10
|16.
|macOS Big Sur 11.1
|17.
|Puppy Linux 9.5
|18.
|Windows 10 Enterprise
|19.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|20.
|Fedora 33
|21.
|Xubuntu 20.10
|22.
|Peppermint 10
|23.
|Parted Magic 2013_08_10
|24.
|Arch Linux 2020.12.01
|25.
|Debian 10.7
Sterowniki
|1.
|Realtek High Definition Audio R2.82
|2.
|DS4Windows 2.2.1
|3.
|Intel USB 3.0 Driver 5.0.4.43v2
|4.
|Logitech Driving Force GT 5.10.127
|5.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 10 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.341
|6.
|MotioninJoy 0.7.1001
|7.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 7 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.336
|8.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.8935
|9.
|HP LaserJet 1018 20120918
|10.
|HP LaserJet 1020 20120918
|11.
|Creative Live! Cam Vista IM (VF0420) 1.01.01
|12.
|Logitech G29 Racing Wheel 8.89.68
|13.
|QuickCam Express 1.1
|14.
|Microsoft Xbox One Controller
|15.
|horNET Wi-Fi USB 802.11n P6132-30
|16.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1102/P1102w v20180815
|17.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 20.12.1
|18.
|HD Webcam C270 2.80.853.0a
|19.
|Asus K50IJ
|20.
|HP Smart Tank 515
|21.
|HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a 28.8
|22.
|HP LaserJet P1005 20130415
|23.
|TRACER Drifter
|24.
|Asus N75SF
|25.
|Logitech Formula Force EX 5.10.127
Gry
|1.
|Minecraft 1.16.1
|2.
|Minecraft Shiginima Launcher 4.400
|3.
|Brawl Stars na PC
|4.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 2 2.1
|5.
|Fortnite 12.00
|6.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 4 1.7.0
|7.
|GTA San Andreas - spolszczenie
|8.
|Windows 7 Games for Windows 8 and 10
|9.
|Roblox 2.449
|10.
|Icy Tower 1.5.1
|11.
|Super Mario
|12.
|Risen - spolszczenie
|13.
|Farming Simulator 17 Patch 1.5.3
|14.
|Metin2
|15.
|Garry`s Mod 9.0.4
|16.
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2020.09.17
|17.
|Minecraft by Zyczu 3.3.3
|18.
|SkyLand Launcher
|19.
|Kulki
|20.
|GTA 1 - Grand Theft Auto 1
|21.
|Heroes of Might and Magic III - Horn of the Abyss 1.6.1
|22.
|TrackMania Nations Forever 2.11.26 PL
|23.
|Farming Simulator 2013 Patch 2.1
|24.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 3 1.7.1
|25.
|Super Mario 3: Mario Forever 7.02e
|NetWrix Disk Space Monitor
v. 1.2 / Aktualizacja 04.01.2021
|EF Find
v. 20.12 / Aktualizacja 04.01.2021
|EF Commander Free
v. 2021 / Aktualizacja 04.01.2021
|Alternate File Shredder
v. 2.620 / Aktualizacja 04.01.2021
|FileVoyager
v. 21.1.2.0 / Aktualizacja 04.01.2021