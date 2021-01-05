Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Narzędzia » narzędzia dyskowe » Macrorit Partition Extender 1.5.0

Macrorit Partition Extender

1.5.0
narzędzia dyskowe
Rozmiar:
9 MB
Aktualizacja:
05.01.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
narzędzia dyskowe
Pobrano:
859 (28 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Macrorit Partition Extender 1.5.0
 
 
Macrorit Partition Extender Free Edition to darmowe narzędzie służące do rozszerzania partycji przy zaledwie kilku kliknięciach myszki. To oprogramowanie stworzone z myślą o początkujących użytkownikach, którzy chcieliby szybko i prosto zmodyfikować partycję zarówno systemową jak i pozostałe woluminy na dysku twardym.

Program obsługuje zarówno partycje MBR oraz GPT. Oprócz tego, producent oprogramowania zaimplementował specjalną ochronę „disaster-protection”, która zabezpieczy dane w razie jakichkolwiek problemów.
