Free File Unlocker

5.11
narzędzia dyskowe
Rozmiar:
14 MB
Aktualizacja:
03.01.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
narzędzia dyskowe
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
432 (39 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Free File Unlocker 5.11
 
 
Free File Unlocker to narzędzie do usuwania plików, których nie można usunąć w normalny sposób.

Aplikacja usuwa pliki, które są aktualne w użyciu, zablokowane przez programy antywirusowe lub stanowią problemy przy ręcznym usuwaniu z dysku twardego.
