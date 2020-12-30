Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Multimedia » nagrywanie » SpeedBurn Disc Maker 9.8.2.6

SpeedBurn Disc Maker

9.8.2.6
nagrywanie
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
3.6 MB
Aktualizacja:
30.12.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Trial (testowa)
System:
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
nagrywanie
Ocena:
3.5
Oceń:
Pobrano:
788 (5 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis SpeedBurn Disc Maker 9.8.2.6
 
 
SpeedBurn Disc Maker to pakiet narzędzi umożliwiających między innymi nagrywanie danych na nośniki CD/DVD, rippowanie  czy tez tworzenie obrazu płyt. Dzięki przejrzystemu interfejsowi i intuicyjnemu kreatorowi, z obsługą programu nie powinni mieć większego problemu mniej zaawansowani użytkownicy.
 

W skład SpeedBurn Disc Marker wchodzą takie narzędzia jak:
* Burn Data Disc from Files or Folders - narzędzie umożliwiające zapis danych z naszego komputera na nośniku CD bądź DVD.
* Burn Audio CD from Audio Files – moduł umożliwiający tworzenie płyt Audi CD, z wybranych utworów muzycznych znajdujących się na naszym komputerze. Program obsługuje większość popularnych formatów audi, w tym między innymi: *.MP3, *.WAV, *.WMA, *.OGG.
* Burn Video CD/DVD – jak sama nazwa wskazuje, narzędzie służące do tworzenia płyt z filmami, które możemy następnie odtworzyć na stacjonarnym odtwarzaczu DVD. Program obsługuje następujące formaty video: *.AVI, *.MPEG, *.MP4, *.WMV, *.MOV, *.DAT, oraz formaty video HD takie jak:  *.M2TS, *.TP, *.TRP
* Rip Sound Tracks from Audio CD – narzędzie pozwalające na rippowanie płyt Audio CD
* ISO tools - moduł służący do tworzenia obrazów płyt, a następnie umożliwiające zapis ich na czystym nośniku.
* Erase Used Discs – narzędzie umożliwiające usuwanie danych z nośników DVD-RW, CD-RW.
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook