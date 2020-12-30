SpeedBurn Disc Maker9.8.2.6
W skład SpeedBurn Disc Marker wchodzą takie narzędzia jak:
Windows
|1.
|Comodo Antivirus 2020 12.2.2.7098
|2.
|Comodo Firewall 2020 12.2.2.7098
|3.
|Comodo Internet Security 2020 12.2.2.7098
|4.
|Comodo Internet Security Pro 2020 12.2.2.7098
|5.
|Hasleo Disk Clone 1.0
|6.
|ExpertGPS 7.30
|7.
|Skype 8.67.0.99
|8.
|Tablacus Explorer 20.12.29
|9.
|Bitvise SSH Server 8.45
|10.
|XYplorer 21.40.0100
|11.
|n-Track Studio 9.1.3.3744
|12.
|ReSharper 2020.3.2
|13.
|Reg Organizer 8.60
|14.
|4K Video Downloader 4.14.1
|15.
|Lotto Archiwum Plus 3.1.8.5
|16.
|Asystent Aukcje Internetowe 2013
|17.
|Wondershare DVD Creator 6.5.0
|18.
|Avira System SpeedUp 6.9.0.11050
|19.
|DVDFab Downloader 3.0.0.4
|20.
|Small Utilities 7.6.0.7
|21.
|SpeedBurn Disc Maker 9.8.2.6
|22.
|PIT-Y 2020 / 2021
|23.
|Przelewy 2019
|24.
|PITy 2018
|25.
|ADVANCED Codecs 14.4.8
Linux
|1.
|emelFM2 0.9.0
|2.
|FrostWire 6.8.10
|3.
|e-pity Płatnika 12.1.0
|4.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.4
|5.
|LinkAssistant 6.37.4
|6.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.4
|7.
|GnuCash 4.4
|8.
|Ocenaudio 3.10.2
|9.
|Stellarium 0.20.4
|10.
|qBittorrent 4.3.2
|11.
|Musique 1.10.2
|12.
|Xeoma 20.12.18
|13.
|Readerware 4.24
|14.
|Calibre 5.8.1
|15.
|Darktable 3.4.0
|16.
|Qmmp 1.4.3
|17.
|VueScan 9.7.38
|18.
|Telegram Desktop 2.5.1
|19.
|Prey 1.9.8
|20.
|NoMachine 7.0.211
|21.
|Universal Media Server 9.8.3
|22.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1
|23.
|Jmol 14.31.20
|24.
|Tixati 2.78
|25.
|PyCharm 2020.3.1
Mac OS X
|1.
|Skype 8.67.0.96 for Mac
|2.
|n-Track Studio 9.1.3.3744
|3.
|Wondershare DVD Creator for Mac
|4.
|FrostWire 6.8.10
|5.
|Postbox 7.0.43
|6.
|e-pity 2020 12.0.1
|7.
|e-pity Płatnika 12.1.0
|8.
|Room Arranger 9.6
|9.
|Virtual DJ 2021 b6240
|10.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.4
|11.
|LinkAssistant 6.37.4
|12.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.4
|13.
|GnuCash 4.4
|14.
|Ocenaudio 3.10.2
|15.
|Stellarium 0.20.4
|16.
|qBittorrent 4.3.2
|17.
|Remote Desktop Manager Free 2020.3.3.0
|18.
|Remote Desktop Manager 2020.3.3.0
|19.
|Musique 1.10.2
|20.
|Xeoma 20.12.18
|21.
|Readerware 4.24
|22.
|GoodSync 11.5.3.3
|23.
|Dashcam Viewer 3.6.2
|24.
|PhoneTrans 5.1.0
|25.
|Movavi Picverse for Mac 1.0
ANDROID
|1.
|Physics Toolbox Sensor Suite 2020.11.19
|2.
|Headland 1.2.4
|3.
|Tennis Stars 1.2
|4.
|Programming Hub: Naucz się kodować
|5.
|Time Planner: Zadania i Plan
|6.
|Empty 3.6.2464
|7.
|Steam Chat 1.0
|8.
|Steam Link 1.1.66
|9.
|Szukanie 5.0.8
|10.
|GŁOŚNY syreny dzwonki 5.6
|11.
|ShowMax 63.2.665
|12.
|Sounds Party
|13.
|Sports Illustrated 1.3.1.0
|14.
|Skaner nastrojów 1.4.1
|15.
|SeriesGuide
|16.
|Rozmowa Squirrel James 21.0
|17.
|Talking Baby Boy 5.5
|18.
|Rozmawia Uśmiecha Szymona 7.0
|19.
|Rosyjska Ruletka 2.2
|20.
|Infinite Bomber 3D 0.7
|21.
|Cops Chase
|22.
|Camtronome 4.0.0.7
|23.
|Codee 1.1.3
|24.
|PhotoRoom 1.1.7
|25.
|Code Racer 0.99
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|OSMC 2020.11-1
|2.
|4MLinux 35.0
|3.
|Garuda Linux 201205
|4.
|macOS Big Sur 11.1
|5.
|Tails 4.14
|6.
|Alpine Linux 3.12.2
|7.
|PS5 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS5) 20.02-02.30.00
|8.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|9.
|Arch Linux 2020.12.01
|10.
|SparkyLinux 5.13
|11.
|ExTiX 20.12
|12.
|Debian 10.7
|13.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|14.
|Manjaro Linux 20.2
|15.
|Q4OS 3.12
|16.
|Bliss OS 11.13
|17.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|18.
|SystemRescueCD 7.01
|19.
|Kali Linux 2020.4
|20.
|MX Linux 19.3
|21.
|Clonezilla 2.7.0-10
|22.
|Windows 10
|23.
|FreeBSD 12.2
|24.
|LibreELEC 9.2.6
|25.
|Linux Lite 5.2
Sterowniki
|1.
|DS4Windows 2.1.23
|2.
|HP LaserJet 3015 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|3.
|HP DeskJet 2600
|4.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M452dn/ M452dw/ M452nw 16.0.19116.636
|5.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M377dw 7.0.0.24832
|6.
|HP Color LaserJet CP6015n 7.0.0.24832
|7.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6049f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|8.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6040/ CM6040f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|9.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6030 /CM6030f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|10.
|HP Color LaserJet CM4730/ CM4730f/ CM4730fm/ CM4730fsk Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|11.
|HP Color LaserJet CM3530/ CM3530fs Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|12.
|HP Color LaserJet CM1312/ CM1312nfi Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|13.
|AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.2
|14.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 460.89 WHQL
|15.
|HP Color LaserJet 9500 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|16.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 20.12.1
|17.
|Epson EcoTank L6570 2.70.03
|18.
|Epson EcoTank L3160 2.70.03
|19.
|Logitech MX Anywhere 3 8.30.310
|20.
|HP CM8060 Color Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|21.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.8935
|22.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1606dn v20180815
|23.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1566 v20180815
|24.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1102/P1102w v20180815
|25.
|HP LaserJet Pro M404n/ M404dn/ M404dw 7.0.0.24832
Gry
|1.
|The Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.15
|2.
|Starcraft: Mass Recall 8.0
|3.
|Windows 7 Games for Windows 8 and 10
|4.
|Plemiona (Tribal Wars)
|5.
|Pirate Galaxy
|6.
|Pirate Storm: Death or Glory
|7.
|ManagerZone
|8.
|PowerPlay Manager
|9.
|Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Patch
|10.
|Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Patch 1.10.12d
|11.
|FlightGear 2020.3.5
|12.
|OGame
|13.
|Online Football Manager
|14.
|Offensive Combat
|15.
|Nords: Heroes of the North
|16.
|Nemexia
|17.
|My Little Farmies
|18.
|HE-MAN & The Masters of the Universe
|19.
|Might & Magic Heores Online
|20.
|Minecraft Classic
|21.
|My Fantastic Park
|22.
|My Free Zoo
|23.
|Legend Online
|24.
|League of Angels
|25.
|Land of The Dead
|SpeedBurn Disc Maker
v. 9.8.2.6 / Aktualizacja 30.12.2020
|Easy Disc Burner
v. 6.9.5.541 / Aktualizacja 29.12.2020
|Soft4Boost Burning Studio
v. 6.3.9.641 / Aktualizacja 29.12.2020
|Soft4Boost Any Audio Record
v. 7.1.1.541 / Aktualizacja 29.12.2020
|Soft4Boost Video Capture
v. 6.2.7.517 / Aktualizacja 29.12.2020