Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Grafika » grafika inne » Alamoon Watermark 1.4

Alamoon Watermark

1.4
grafika inne
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
2.9 MB
Aktualizacja:
24.12.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Trial (testowa)
System:
Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7
Kategoria:
grafika inne
Ocena:
1
Oceń:
Pobrano:
1019 (16 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis Alamoon Watermark 1.4
 
 
Alamoon Watermark to narzędzie służące do nakładania znaków wodnych na różnego rodzaju grafiki. Aplikacja z łatwością dodaje tekst, datę, czy logo do twoich rysunków. Nadając twoje własne znaki, obrazki, które narysowałeś lub sfotografowałeś będą zabezpieczone przed kopiowaniem

Program obsługuje następujące formaty JPEG, BMP, TIFF, PCX, PNG, TGA, PBM, PGM, PPM, GIF, VDA, ICB, VST, PIX, WMF, FAX, PSD, PDD, PSP, CUT..
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook