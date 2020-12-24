Alamoon Watermark1.4
Program obsługuje następujące formaty JPEG, BMP, TIFF, PCX, PNG, TGA, PBM, PGM, PPM, GIF, VDA, ICB, VST, PIX, WMF, FAX, PSD, PDD, PSP, CUT..
Windows
|1.
|Darktable 3.4.0
|2.
|Camfrog Video Chat 6.54.2
|3.
|GdPicture.NET 14.1.96
|4.
|TomTom HOME 2.21.1.147
|5.
|Barcode Studio 16.0.1
|6.
|Alamoon Watermark 1.4
|7.
|WPS Office 11.2.0.9906
|8.
|AOMEI Partition Assistant 9.1
|9.
|AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition 9.1
|10.
|ASUS GPU Tweak II 2.2.8.3
|11.
|IObit Software Updater 3.5.0.2051
|12.
|Coolmuster Android Assistant 4.10.24
|13.
|IObit Uninstaller 10.2.0.15
|14.
|Smart Defrag 6.6.5.19
|15.
|WACUP (WinAmp Community Update Project) 1.0.18.6800 Preview
|16.
|Music Label 2020.12
|17.
|Movie Label 2020.12
|18.
|GoodSync2Go 11.5.2.2
|19.
|GoodSync 11.5.2.2
|20.
|Software Ideas Modeler 12.85
|21.
|Weather Display 10.37S Build 123
|22.
|Vim 8.2.2202
|23.
|ccccd 5.52
|24.
|Malwarebytes 4.3.0.98
|25.
|CudaText 1.118.2.0
Linux
|1.
|Darktable 3.4.0
|2.
|Qmmp 1.4.3
|3.
|Calibre 5.8.0
|4.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.3
|5.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.3
|6.
|LinkAssistant 6.37.3
|7.
|VueScan 9.7.38
|8.
|Telegram Desktop 2.5.1
|9.
|Prey 1.9.8
|10.
|NoMachine 7.0.211
|11.
|Universal Media Server 9.8.3
|12.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1
|13.
|Ocenaudio 3.10.1
|14.
|Jmol 14.31.20
|15.
|Tixati 2.78
|16.
|PyCharm 2020.3.1
|17.
|Hugin 2020.0.0
|18.
|Wireshark 3.4.2
|19.
|Pinegrow Web Editor 5.99
|20.
|BiglyBT 2.6.0.0
|21.
|LibreOffice 7.0.4
|22.
|Discord 0.0.13
|23.
|Praat 6.1.37
|24.
|Opera 73.0.3856.284
|25.
|TeamViewer 15.13.6
Mac OS X
|1.
|Darktable 3.4.0
|2.
|TomTom HOME 2.21.1.147
|3.
|WPS Office for Mac
|4.
|GoodSync 11.5.2.2
|5.
|Malwarebytes 4.6.12.3825
|6.
|Calibre 5.8.0
|7.
|Sticky Password for Mac 8.2.8
|8.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.3
|9.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.3
|10.
|LinkAssistant 6.37.3
|11.
|VueScan 9.7.38
|12.
|Telegram 2.5.1
|13.
|SimLab Composer 10.17
|14.
|Steam 20.12.2020
|15.
|Saola Animate 2.7.2
|16.
|Prey 1.9.8
|17.
|NoMachine 7.0.211
|18.
|Universal Media Server 9.8.3
|19.
|SteelSeries Engine 3.18.15
|20.
|Pixelmator Pro 2.0.3
|21.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1
|22.
|Opera GX 72.0.3815.459
|23.
|Ocenaudio 3.10.1
|24.
|Trillian 6.3.6
|25.
|n-Track Studio 9.1.3.3743
ANDROID
|1.
|Infinite Bomber 3D 0.7
|2.
|Cops Chase
|3.
|Camtronome 4.0.0.7
|4.
|Codee 1.1.3
|5.
|PhotoRoom 1.1.7
|6.
|Code Racer 0.99
|7.
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.4.6.812
|8.
|Zoom Rooms 5.4.0
|9.
|PS Remote Play 4.0.0
|10.
|PlayStation App 20.11.1
|11.
|Robaki chodzą po Telefonie Zabawny Żart 1.1
|12.
|Repertuar Kin 1.5.3
|13.
|REFACE 1.5.3
|14.
|Reaction training 2.7.2
|15.
|Przeglądarka Opera beta
|16.
|Opera News 8.1.2254.54796
|17.
|Opera Mini
|18.
|Opera Touch 2.7.5
|19.
|SimCity BuildIt 1.35.1.97007
|20.
|Real Racing 3 9.0.1
|21.
|Need for Speed No Limits 4.9.1
|22.
|Need for Speed Most Wanted 1.3.128
|23.
|Mass Effect: Andromeda APEX HQ 1.18.1
|24.
|Command & Conquer: Rivals 1.8.1
|25.
|The Sims Mobile 25.0.2.108678
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|Garuda Linux 201205
|2.
|macOS Big Sur 11.1
|3.
|Tails 4.14
|4.
|Alpine Linux 3.12.2
|5.
|PS5 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS5) 20.02-02.30.00
|6.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|7.
|Arch Linux 2020.12.01
|8.
|SparkyLinux 5.13
|9.
|ExTiX 20.12
|10.
|Debian 10.7
|11.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|12.
|Manjaro Linux 20.2
|13.
|Q4OS 3.12
|14.
|Bliss OS 11.13
|15.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|16.
|SystemRescueCD 7.01
|17.
|Kali Linux 2020.4
|18.
|MX Linux 19.3
|19.
|Clonezilla 2.7.0-10
|20.
|Windows 10
|21.
|FreeBSD 12.2
|22.
|LibreELEC 9.2.6
|23.
|Linux Lite 5.2
|24.
|Fedora 33
|25.
|Kubuntu 20.10
Sterowniki
|1.
|HP LaserJet 3015 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|2.
|HP DeskJet 2600
|3.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M452dn/ M452dw/ M452nw 16.0.19116.636
|4.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M377dw 7.0.0.24832
|5.
|HP Color LaserJet CP6015n 7.0.0.24832
|6.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6049f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|7.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6040/ CM6040f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|8.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6030 /CM6030f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|9.
|HP Color LaserJet CM4730/ CM4730f/ CM4730fm/ CM4730fsk Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|10.
|HP Color LaserJet CM3530/ CM3530fs Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|11.
|HP Color LaserJet CM1312/ CM1312nfi Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|12.
|AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.2
|13.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 460.89 WHQL
|14.
|HP Color LaserJet 9500 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|15.
|DS4Windows 2.1.22
|16.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 20.12.1
|17.
|Epson EcoTank L6570 2.70.03
|18.
|Epson EcoTank L3160 2.70.03
|19.
|Logitech MX Anywhere 3 8.30.310
|20.
|HP CM8060 Color Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|21.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.8935
|22.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1606dn v20180815
|23.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1566 v20180815
|24.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1102/P1102w v20180815
|25.
|HP LaserJet Pro M404n/ M404dn/ M404dw 7.0.0.24832
Gry
|1.
|FlightGear 2020.3.5
|2.
|OGame
|3.
|Online Football Manager
|4.
|Offensive Combat
|5.
|Nords: Heroes of the North
|6.
|Nemexia
|7.
|My Little Farmies
|8.
|HE-MAN & The Masters of the Universe
|9.
|Might & Magic Heores Online
|10.
|Minecraft Classic
|11.
|My Fantastic Park
|12.
|My Free Zoo
|13.
|Legend Online
|14.
|League of Angels
|15.
|Land of The Dead
|16.
|Knights of the Sky
|17.
|eFootball PES 2021 Lite
|18.
|Imperia Online
|19.
|Kapi Hospital
|20.
|Ikariam
|21.
|PowerPlay Manager
|22.
|Grepolis
|23.
|Hex: Shards of Fate
|24.
|Hero Zero
|25.
|Heavy Metal Machines
Windows
|1.
|Cloud Backup 2.0.64.166
|2.
|uTorrent 3.5.5.45852
|3.
|IObit Uninstaller 10.2.0.15
|4.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|5.
|OpenOffice 4.1.8
|6.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.88
|7.
|WinRAR 6.00
|8.
|CCleaner 5.75
|9.
|DAEMON Tools Lite 10.14.0.1567
|10.
|Driver Booster 8.2.0.306
|11.
|IObit Malware Fighter 8.4.0.753
|12.
|CPU-Z 1.94.8
|13.
|Opera 73.0.3856.284
|14.
|Netflix 6.97.752
|15.
|Adobe Reader XI 11.0.23
|16.
|SlimDrivers Free 2.21.0
|17.
|Microsoft Teams 1.3.00.32283
|18.
|Zoom 5.4.7
|19.
|7-Zip 19.00
|20.
|Smart Defrag 6.6.5.19
|21.
|Firefox 84.0.1
|22.
|Microsoft Office 2016
|23.
|PowerISO 7.8
|24.
|Windows 7 Service Pack 1
|25.
|DaVinci Resolve 16.2.7
Linux
|1.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1
|2.
|Adobe Reader 9.5.5
|3.
|KDEnLive 20.08.3
|4.
|AC3D 7.5.02
|5.
|Brasero 3.1.90
|6.
|FileZilla 3.51
|7.
|Wine 5.0.1
|8.
|NoMachine 7.0.211
|9.
|OnlyOffice 6.1.0.90
|10.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|11.
|Tor Browser 10.0.7
|12.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.3
|13.
|Skype for Linux
|14.
|FFmpeg 4.3.1
|15.
|VirtualBox 6.1.16
|16.
|e-Deklaracje Desktop
|17.
|Avira AntiVir Personal 3.1.3.5
|18.
|FreeFileSync 11.4
|19.
|KTorrent 4.3.1
|20.
|PDF Split and Merge (PDFsam) Enhanced 2.2.4e
|21.
|Nero Linux 4.0.0.0b
|22.
|OBS Studio 24.0.3
|23.
|YACReader 9.7.0
|24.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.88
|25.
|busyhot 1.1
Mac OS X
|1.
|LibreOffice 7.0.4
|2.
|Adobe Flash Player dla Mac OS X 32.0.0.465
|3.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1
|4.
|OpenOffice 4.1.8
|5.
|RSS Menu 2.3.1
|6.
|RSSOwl 2.2.1
|7.
|Flurry 1.4.1
|8.
|iMovie 10.1.15
|9.
|Apple Safari 14.0.1
|10.
|Fliqlo 1.7.1
|11.
|NoMachine 7.0.211
|12.
|CrossOver Mac 20.0.2
|13.
|VLC Media Player Portable 1.1.5 r3.0
|14.
|Movavi Photo Editor for Mac 6.7.1
|15.
|GIMP 2.10.14
|16.
|iMazing 2.13.2
|17.
|Opera GX 72.0.3815.459
|18.
|WavePad 11.44
|19.
|QNapi 0.2.3
|20.
|Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6.0
|21.
|TeamSpeak 3.5.6
|22.
|Dropbox 111.4.472
|23.
|CCleaner for Mac 1.18
|24.
|M4P to MP3 Converter 6.1.2
|25.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.3
ANDROID
|1.
|ON1 Photo RAW 15.0.9829
|2.
|Mastermine 1.10
|3.
|Sleepy Squares 1.0.2
|4.
|Yanosik 3.5.6.0
|5.
|PulsoCare 1.2.16
|6.
|Bluetooth Audio Widget 2.8.4
|7.
|Radio Nowy Świat 1.2.1
|8.
|Intellect 1.2.7
|9.
|Moje dziecko telefon
|10.
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.4.6.812
|11.
|Moje dziecko gry (Pop Bubbles)
|12.
|Google Meet
|13.
|Google Arts & Culture 8.0.16
|14.
|YouTube Vanced 15.43.32
|15.
|Usługi Google Play
|16.
|Tapety
|17.
|18.
|Netflix
|19.
|NVIDIA Games 5.33.29272392
|20.
|Ubisoft Connect 7.0.1
|21.
|Empik Foto 1.18
|22.
|Kolaż zdjęć - Photo Collage
|23.
|pęcherzyki dzban - laser 3.2
|24.
|INTERIA Sport 4.2.8
|25.
|Mi Fit 4.3.1
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|Windows 7
|2.
|Windows 10
|3.
|Android-x86 9.0 R1
|4.
|Linux Mint 20.0
|5.
|Ubuntu 20.10
|6.
|Windows 8.1 Enterprise
|7.
|Linux Lite 5.2
|8.
|Lubuntu 20.10
|9.
|Kali Linux 2020.4
|10.
|Zorin OS 15.3
|11.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|12.
|WindowsFX (Linuxfx) 10.6
|13.
|Puppy Linux 9.5
|14.
|Windows 10 Enterprise
|15.
|Clonezilla 2.7.0-10
|16.
|Remix OS 3.0.207
|17.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|18.
|Damn Small Linux 4.11 RC2
|19.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|20.
|Debian 10.7
|21.
|Tails 4.14
|22.
|Bliss OS 11.13
|23.
|Deepin 20
|24.
|Arch Linux 2020.12.01
|25.
|LXLE 18.04.3
Sterowniki
|1.
|Realtek High Definition Audio R2.82
|2.
|DS4Windows 2.1.22
|3.
|Logitech Driving Force GT 5.10.127
|4.
|Creative Live! Cam Vista IM (VF0420) 1.01.01
|5.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1102/P1102w v20180815
|6.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 7 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.336
|7.
|Microsoft Xbox One Controller
|8.
|Intel USB 3.0 Driver 5.0.4.43v2
|9.
|HP LaserJet P1005 20130415
|10.
|SteelSeries Arctis 3 3.18.6
|11.
|Sterowniki Atheros Bluetooth dla Windows 7/8/8.1 (32/64bit) 8.0.1.314
|12.
|Logitech G29 Racing Wheel 8.89.68
|13.
|QuickCam Express 1.1
|14.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 460.89 WHQL
|15.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 10 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.341
|16.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.8935
|17.
|Konica Minolta bizhub C253 3.6.0.0
|18.
|HD Webcam C270 2.80.853.0a
|19.
|Creative Live! Cam Chat HD 17
|20.
|MotioninJoy 0.7.1001
|21.
|horNET Wi-Fi USB 802.11n P6132-30
|22.
|HP LaserJet Pro M1132
|23.
|Samsung ML-2165W 3.13.12.02:34
|24.
|Asus X53U
|25.
|ASUS Live Update 3.6.8
Gry
|1.
|Minecraft 1.16.1
|2.
|Minecraft Shiginima Launcher 4.400
|3.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 4 1.7.0
|4.
|Super Mario
|5.
|Fortnite 12.00
|6.
|Brawl Stars na PC
|7.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 2 2.1
|8.
|Icy Tower 1.5.1
|9.
|Minecraft by Zyczu 3.3.3
|10.
|Roblox 2.449
|11.
|GTA San Andreas - spolszczenie
|12.
|Garry`s Mod 9.0.4
|13.
|Need For Speed: Most Wanted - spolszczenie
|14.
|Marvel Heroes 2.16a
|15.
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Ultimate Vice City
|16.
|Delta Force: Helikopter w Ogniu
|17.
|Metin2
|18.
|Risen - spolszczenie
|19.
|Super Mario 3: Mario Forever 7.02e
|20.
|Minecraft Forge 1.16.3
|21.
|PUBG Lite 1.0.0.7
|22.
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2020.09.17
|23.
|Mount & Blade: Warband 1.174
|24.
|Zuma Deluxe 1.0
|25.
|Heroes of Might and Magic III - Horn of the Abyss 1.6.1
|Alamoon Watermark
v. 1.4 / Aktualizacja 24.12.2020
|reaConverter
v. 7.617 / Aktualizacja 23.12.2020
|Poster Designer
v. 2.3.23 / Aktualizacja 23.12.2020
|Epic Pen
v. 3.9.115 / Aktualizacja 22.12.2020
|Photostage
v. 7.69 / Aktualizacja 21.12.2020