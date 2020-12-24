Alamoon Watermark to narzędzie służące do nakładania znaków wodnych na różnego rodzaju grafiki. Aplikacja z łatwością dodaje tekst, datę, czy logo do twoich rysunków. Nadając twoje własne znaki, obrazki, które narysowałeś lub sfotografowałeś będą zabezpieczone przed kopiowaniem



Program obsługuje następujące formaty JPEG, BMP, TIFF, PCX, PNG, TGA, PBM, PGM, PPM, GIF, VDA, ICB, VST, PIX, WMF, FAX, PSD, PDD, PSP, CUT..