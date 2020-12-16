Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Bezpieczeństwo » antyspyware » Adware Removal Tool 5.1

Adware Removal Tool

5.1
antyspyware
Rozmiar:
762 KB
Aktualizacja:
16.12.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 10
Kategoria:
antyspyware
Ocena:
5
Pobrano:
3 (3 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Adware Removal Tool 5.1
 
 
Adware Removal Tool to narzędzie do usuwania szkodliwych komponentów typu adware, niepożądanego kodu PUP oraz wszelkich pasków toolbar, które bez zgody użytkownika zaśmiecają nasze przeglądarki internetowe.

Adware Removal Tool dogłębnie skanuje i oczyszcza niechciane kody i adware za pomocą ukrytych wpisów w rejestrze systemowych oraz w plikach systemowych.
