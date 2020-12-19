Instalki.pl » Programy » Windows » Bezpieczeństwo » antyspyware » AdAware Web Companion 7.0.2388.4219

AdAware Web Companion

7.0.2388.4219
antyspyware
Rozmiar:
365 KB
Aktualizacja:
19.12.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows Vista/7/8/10
Kategoria:
antyspyware
Ocena:
5
Oceń:
Pobrano:
1825 (45 w tym miesiącu)
Opis AdAware Web Companion 7.0.2388.4219
 
 
Ad-Aware Web Companion ochroni nasz komputer przed różnymi zagrożeniami z internetu, które infekują system podczas przeglądania stron internetowych.

Ad-Aware Web Companion zapewni bezpieczeństwo przed phishingiem, zagrożeniami próbującymi wykraść nasze dane.
