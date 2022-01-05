Lexmark
Lexmark Pro7151.22.0.0
Rozmiar:14.9 MB
Aktualizacja:05.01.2022
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows
Kategoria:Lexmark
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:683 (31 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Lexmark Pro715 1.22.0.0
Narzędzie do wyszukiwania uszkodzonego sprzętu w sieci dla urządzenie wielofunkcyjnego Lexmark Pro715.
Zgodność: Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit), Windows 8 (32-bit), Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012 (64-bit), Windows 8.1 (32-bit), Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 (32-bit), Windows Vista (32-bit), Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 10 (32-bit), Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows Server 2019 (64-bit), Windows Server 2016 (64-bit).
rozwiń opis