Lexmark
Lexmark MX710DE/MX710DHE3.0.0.0
Rozmiar:131 MB
Aktualizacja:21.01.2022
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:Lexmark
Ocena:
4
Oceń:
Pobrano:527 (15 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Lexmark MX710DE/MX710DHE 3.0.0.0
Zgodność: Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows Server 2016 (64-bit), Mac OS X (10.6 - 10.11).
rozwiń opis