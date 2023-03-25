Instalki.pl » Programy » Urządzenia Wielofunkcyjne » Konica Minolta » Konica Minolta bizhub 223 3.9.303.0

Konica Minolta bizhub 223

3.9.303.0
Konica Minolta
Rozmiar:
77.54 MB
Aktualizacja:
25.03.2023
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:
Konica Minolta
Ocena:
4
Pobrano:
5390 (59 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Konica Minolta bizhub 223 3.9.303.0
 
 
Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla urządzenia wielofunkcyjnego Konica Minolta bizhub 223. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje.

Zgodność: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Mac OS X (10.11 - 10.14).
