Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta bizhub 2233.9.303.0
Rozmiar:77.54 MB
Aktualizacja:25.03.2023
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:Konica Minolta
Ocena:
4
Oceń:
Pobrano:5390 (59 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Konica Minolta bizhub 223 3.9.303.0
Zgodność: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Mac OS X (10.11 - 10.14).
rozwiń opis