HP LaserJet Pro M127fw
06.09.2021
HP LaserJet Pro M127fw 15.0.15310.1258
Pełny pakiet oprogramowania dla drukarki HP LaserJet Pro M127fw. W jego skład wchodzi pełen zestaw sterowników, instalatorów oraz opcjonalne oprogramowanie.
Zgodność: Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X, Linux.
