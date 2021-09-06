Instalki.pl » Programy » Urządzenia Wielofunkcyjne » HP » HP LaserJet Pro M127fw 15.0.15310.1258

HP LaserJet Pro M127fw

15.0.15310.1258
HP
Rozmiar:
125 MB
Aktualizacja:
06.09.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Mac OS X/Linux
Kategoria:
HP
Pobrano:
618 (16 w tym miesiącu)
Opis HP LaserJet Pro M127fw 15.0.15310.1258
 
 

Pełny pakiet oprogramowania dla drukarki HP LaserJet Pro M127fw. W jego skład wchodzi pełen zestaw sterowników, instalatorów oraz opcjonalne oprogramowanie.

Zgodność: Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X, Linux.
