HP LaserJet Pro M1212nf

20180815
HP
Rozmiar:
235 MB
Aktualizacja:
07.06.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Linux
Kategoria:
HP
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
8345 (95 w tym miesiącu)
Opis HP LaserJet Pro M1212nf 20180815
 
 

Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarki HP LaserJet Pro M1212nf. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.

Zgodność: Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Linux.
