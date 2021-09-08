HP
HP LaserJet Enterprise color flow M575c5.0.12221.198
Rozmiar:114 MB
Aktualizacja:08.09.2021
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X/Linux
Kategoria:HP
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:1099 (15 w tym miesiącu)
Opis HP LaserJet Enterprise color flow M575c 5.0.12221.198
Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla urządzenia wielofunkcyjnego HP LaserJet Enterprise color flow M575c. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.
Zgodność: Windows Server 2003, Windows XP, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X, Linux.
rozwiń opis