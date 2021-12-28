HP
HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a28.1
Rozmiar:48.9 MB
Aktualizacja:28.12.2021
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X/Linux
Kategoria:HP
Ocena:
5
Oceń:
Pobrano:96402 (186 w tym miesiącu)
Opis HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a 28.1
Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarki HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.
Zgodność: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Linux, Mac OS X (10.9 - 10.12).
rozwiń opis