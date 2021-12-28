Instalki.pl » Programy » Urządzenia Wielofunkcyjne » HP » HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a 28.1

HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a

28.1
HP
Rozmiar:
48.9 MB
Aktualizacja:
28.12.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Mac OS X/Linux
Kategoria:
HP
Ocena:
5
Oceń:
Pobrano:
96402 (186 w tym miesiącu)
Opis HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a 28.1
 
 

Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarki HP Deskjet 1050 - J410a. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.

Zgodność: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Linux, Mac OS X (10.9 - 10.12).
