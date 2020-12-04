Epson
Epson EcoTank L65702.70.03
Rozmiar:53.5 MB
Aktualizacja:04.12.2020
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:Epson
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:1 (1 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Epson EcoTank L6570 2.70.03
Uniwersalny sterownik dla urządzenia wielofunkcyjnego Epson EcoTank L6570.
Zgodność: Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X (10.12 - 10.15)
Zgodność: Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X (10.12 - 10.15)
rozwiń opis