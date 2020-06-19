Brother
Brother DCP-L6600DWF3
Producent:
Opis Brother DCP-L6600DW F3
Pełny pakiet oprogramowania dla urządzenia wielofunkcyjnego Brother DCP-L6600DW. W jego skład wchodzi pełen zestaw sterowników, instalatorów oraz opcjonalne oprogramowanie.
Zgodność: Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X, macOS Sierra.
