Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI(rev. 1.0)
Aktualizacja:25.03.2020
System:Windows 10
Opis Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI (rev. 1.0)
Najnowsze sterowniki do płyty głównej Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI. Dane sterowniki są odpowiedzialne za obsługę poszczególnych podzespołów: VGA: Intel VGA Driver (grafika), audio: Realtek HD Audio Driver, LAN: Intel LAN driver (sieć), chipset: Intel INF installation, Intel Serial I/O driver, Intel Management Engine Interface, dysk twardy: Intel SATA Preinstall driver, Intel Optane memory, Intel® Rapid Storage Technology, BIOS: F10c.
Zgodność: Windows 10 (64-bit)
