TA STRONA UŻYWA COOKIE. Usługodawca oraz jego zaufani partnerzy korzystają z plików cookies i innych technologii automatycznego przechowywania danych do celów statystycznych, reklamowych oraz realizacji usług, w tym również aby wyświetlać użytkownikom najbardziej dopasowane oferty i reklamy.
Usługodawca i jego zaufani partnerzy wymagają zgody użytkownika na gromadzenie danych w celu obsługi spersonalizowanych treści i ogłoszeń. Jeśli korzystasz ze strony instalki.pl bez zmiany ustawień przeglądarki, to oznacza to, że nie wyrażasz sprzeciwu co do otrzymywania wszystkich plików cookies na swoje urządzenie ze strony instalki.pl.
Dowiedz się więcej o celu ich używania i zmianie ustawień cookie w przeglądarce.
Od dnia 25.05.2018 r. na terenie Unii Europejskiej wchodzi w życie Rozporządzenie Parlamentu Europejskiego w sprawie ochrony danych osobowych. Prosimy o zapoznanie się z regulaminem oraz polityką prywatności serwisu  [X]
Instalki.pl » Programy » Płyty główne » Gigabyte » Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI (rev. 1.0)

Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI

(rev. 1.0)
Gigabyte
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
204 MB
Aktualizacja:
25.03.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 10
Kategoria:
Gigabyte
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
1156 (20 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI (rev. 1.0)
 
 
Najnowsze sterowniki do płyty głównej Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI. Dane sterowniki są odpowiedzialne za obsługę poszczególnych podzespołów: VGA: Intel VGA Driver (grafika), audio: Realtek HD Audio Driver, LAN: Intel LAN driver (sieć), chipset: Intel INF installation, Intel Serial I/O driver, Intel Management Engine Interface, dysk twardy: Intel SATA Preinstall driver, Intel Optane memory, Intel® Rapid Storage Technology, BIOS: F10c.

Zgodność: Windows 10 (64-bit)
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook