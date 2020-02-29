Gigabyte
Gigabyte GA-8I865GME-775-RH-AS
Rozmiar:3.1 MB
Aktualizacja:29.02.2020
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows 2000/XP/2003
Kategoria:Gigabyte
Pobrano:604 (11 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Gigabyte GA-8I865GME-775-RH-AS
Najnowsze sterowniki do płyty głównej Gigabyte GA-8I865GME-775-RH-AS. Dane sterowniki są odpowiedzialne za obsługę poszczególnych podzespołów: VGA: Intel VGA (865/915/945) Driver (grafika), VGA: Intel VGA (845/865) Driver (grafika), audio: Realtek AC97 Driver, LAN: Intel LAN Driver, LAN: Intel 10/100 lan driver with Utility, LAN: Intel 10/100 lan driver, No Utility, chipset: Intel INF installation, BIOS: FE.
Zgodność: Windows 2000, Windows Server 2003, Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit).
