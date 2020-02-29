TA STRONA UŻYWA COOKIE. Usługodawca oraz jego zaufani partnerzy korzystają z plików cookies i innych technologii automatycznego przechowywania danych do celów statystycznych, reklamowych oraz realizacji usług, w tym również aby wyświetlać użytkownikom najbardziej dopasowane oferty i reklamy.
Instalki.pl » Programy » Płyty główne » Gigabyte » Gigabyte GA-8I865GME-775-RH-AS

Gigabyte GA-8I865GME-775-RH-AS

Gigabyte
Rozmiar:
3.1 MB
Aktualizacja:
29.02.2020
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows 2000/XP/2003
Kategoria:
Gigabyte
Ocena:
0
Pobrano:
604 (11 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Gigabyte GA-8I865GME-775-RH-AS
 
 
Najnowsze sterowniki do płyty głównej Gigabyte GA-8I865GME-775-RH-AS. Dane sterowniki są odpowiedzialne za obsługę poszczególnych podzespołów: VGA: Intel VGA (865/915/945) Driver (grafika), VGA: Intel VGA (845/865) Driver (grafika), audio: Realtek AC97 Driver, LAN: Intel LAN Driver, LAN: Intel 10/100 lan driver with Utility, LAN: Intel 10/100 lan driver, No Utility, chipset: Intel INF installation, BIOS: FE.

Zgodność: Windows 2000, Windows Server 2003, Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit).
