Microsoft
Natural Wireless Laser Mouse 600014.41
Rozmiar:46 MB
Aktualizacja:07.01.2022
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:Microsoft
2
Opis Natural Wireless Laser Mouse 6000 14.41
Centrum myszy i klawiatur dla myszy Microsoft Natural Wireless Laser Mouse 6000.
Oprogramowanie jest zgodne z systemem Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit) oraz Mac OS X 10.4.x - 10.7.
