Instalki.pl » Programy » Mac OS X » Dom » wygaszacze » Fliqlo 1.8.3

Fliqlo

1.8.3
wygaszacze
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
106 KB
Aktualizacja:
16.06.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Mac OS X
Kategoria:
wygaszacze
Ocena:
3
Oceń:
Pobrano:
6611 (82 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis Fliqlo 1.8.3
 
 
Fliqlo jest eleganckim wygaszaczem z czytelnym, elektronicznym zegarem na czarnym tle. To kolejny dowód, że piękno tkwi w prostocie. W ostatniej wersji dodano format 24-godzinny. Aplikacja jest całkowicie darmowa, dostępna dla Mac OS X oraz Windows.
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook