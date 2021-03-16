Instalki.pl » Programy » Mac OS X » Internet » komunikatory » Element 1.7.23

Element

1.7.23
komunikatory
Rozmiar:
98 MB
Aktualizacja:
16.03.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Mac OS X
Kategoria:
komunikatory
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
105 (50 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Element 1.7.23
 
 
Element (wcześniej znany jako Riot) to komunikator internetowy stworzony dla większego grona osób - w tym zespołu badawczego, projektowego lub nawet dla korporacji.

Chroni rozmowy przed eksploracją danych i reklamami. Pozwala komunikować się ze wszystkimi za pośrednictwem otwartej globalnej sieci Matrix, chronionej przez odpowiednie szyfrowanie typu end-to-end.
