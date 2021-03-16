Element1.7.23
Chroni rozmowy przed eksploracją danych i reklamami. Pozwala komunikować się ze wszystkimi za pośrednictwem otwartej globalnej sieci Matrix, chronionej przez odpowiednie szyfrowanie typu end-to-end.
Windows
|1.
|Tablacus Explorer 21.3.15
|2.
|Zillya! Antivirus Definition Updates 16.03.2021
|3.
|Vivaldi 3.7
|4.
|Groupy 1.48
|5.
|VideoPad Video Editor 10.21
|6.
|DVDFab Player 6.1.0.7
|7.
|Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Classic CC 2021 10.2
|8.
|Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2021.001.20145
|9.
|DesktopOK 8.71
|10.
|Element 1.7.23
|11.
|Disk Sorter 13.5.16
|12.
|360 Total Security 10.8.0.1279
|13.
|Avira Safe Shopping 4.0.0.2221
|14.
|FileZilla 3.53
|15.
|FileZilla Portable 3.53
|16.
|Bulk Rename Utility 3.4.3
|17.
|OfficeSuite 5.30.37987
|18.
|Master PDF Editor 5.7.40
|19.
|xplorer2 5.0.0.1
|20.
|EarthTime 6.10.4
|21.
|EarthView 6.10.4
|22.
|Bing Wallpaper 1.0.9.0
|23.
|WinStars 3.0.191
|24.
|Malwarebytes Browser Guard 2.2.21
|25.
|ClickCharts 5.85
Linux
|1.
|Vivaldi 3.7
|2.
|FileZilla 3.53
|3.
|GeoGebra 6.0.631.0
|4.
|Money Manager Ex 1.3.6
|5.
|Navicat for MySQL 15.0.23
|6.
|VueScan 9.7.51
|7.
|CodeLobster IDE 1.11.1
|8.
|XAMPP 8.0.3
|9.
|Universal Media Server 10.3.0
|10.
|Crow Translate 2.8.0
|11.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|12.
|Pulseway Manager 8.6.5
|13.
|Xojo 2020 Release 2.1
|14.
|Bitwarden 1.25.0
|15.
|LastPass 4.67.1
|16.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.51.5
|17.
|LinkAssistant 6.38.5
|18.
|Rank Tracker 8.38.5
|19.
|QOwnNotes 21.3.1
|20.
|Sonic Visualiser 4.3
|21.
|pCloud Drive 3.10.1
|22.
|Geekbench 5.4.0
|23.
|Opera 74.0.3911.218
|24.
|Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1
|25.
|Wireshark 3.4.4
Mac OS X
|1.
|Vivaldi 3.7
|2.
|Element 1.7.23
|3.
|Visual Studio Code 1.54.3
|4.
|FileZilla 3.53
|5.
|Microsoft Edge 89.0.774.54
|6.
|VDownloader 5.0.4016
|7.
|GeoGebra 6.0.631.0
|8.
|Money Manager Ex 1.3.6
|9.
|AbleFtp 12.13
|10.
|Automize 12.13
|11.
|Navicat for MySQL 15.0.23
|12.
|VueScan 9.7.51
|13.
|CodeLobster IDE 1.11.1
|14.
|MediaHuman Audio Converter 1.9.8
|15.
|Astrofox 1.2.0
|16.
|Coollector 4.17.5
|17.
|Data Guardian 6.0.7
|18.
|Snap Camera 1.12
|19.
|Claris FileMaker Pro 19.2.2.234
|20.
|WavePad 12.31
|21.
|XAMPP 8.0.3
|22.
|Universal Media Server 10.3.0
|23.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|24.
|Pulseway Manager 8.6.5
|25.
|Xojo 2020 Release 2.1
ANDROID
|1.
|Bitwarden 2.9.1
|2.
|Sad But Ded 1.0.2
|3.
|Total Eggscape 1.01
|4.
|Mark 3.5
|5.
|eevie 11.2.0
|6.
|True Amps 1.9.5
|7.
|Shortcut Maker 3.8
|8.
|Zwift 1.0.63186
|9.
|Facebook Lite
|10.
|NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.34.29602889
|11.
|Twitter Lite 2.1.3-8
|12.
|13.
|Wombo 1.2.3
|14.
|Among Us 2021.3.5
|15.
|Discord 63.6
|16.
|Mutify 1.2.0
|17.
|Sofascore 5.86.6
|18.
|Mission to Mars AR 1.03.2
|19.
|Jetscout Boot Camp 1.0
|20.
|Slice Knight 3.4.8
|21.
|8fit - Fitness na co dzień 21.02.0
|22.
|Fortune City 3.18.0.2
|23.
|Fitatu Licznik Kalorii i Dieta
|24.
|YAZIO - Licznik Kalorii
|25.
|Tabela Kalorii 1.3.1
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|SystemRescue 8.01
|2.
|macOS Big Sur 11.2.3
|3.
|Mageia 8.0
|4.
|Arch Linux 2021.03.01
|5.
|Linuxfx / Windowsfx 10.8.1.106
|6.
|ArchBang Linux 2.802
|7.
|4MLinux 35.2
|8.
|CloudReady 87.4.22
|9.
|Kali Linux 2021.1
|10.
|Tails 4.16
|11.
|Alpine Linux 3.13.2
|12.
|KNOPPIX 9.1
|13.
|Tiny Core 12.0
|14.
|Q4OS 3.14
|15.
|OpenMandriva Lx 4.2
|16.
|Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.2
|17.
|PCLinuxOS 2021.02
|18.
|Debian 10.8
|19.
|SparkyLinux 5.14
|20.
|PS5 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS5) 20.02-02.50.00
|21.
|Gentoo Linux 2021-01-27
|22.
|Clonezilla 2.7.1-22
|23.
|NuTyX Linux 20.12.1
|24.
|GhostBSD 21.01.20
|25.
|KaOS 2021.01
Sterowniki
|1.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 461.92 WHQL
|2.
|SteelSeries Apex 350 3.19.2
|3.
|SteelSeries Apex 300 3.19.2
|4.
|SteelSeries Apex 100 3.19.2
|5.
|HP LaserJet Pro M125nw 15.0.15311.1315
|6.
|DS4Windows 2.2.10
|7.
|NATEC Genesis Radon 610
|8.
|NATEC Genesis Radon 720
|9.
|Natec RX85 RGB v1.1
|10.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9316
|11.
|Epson Stylus Photo 700 5.0AE
|12.
|Apex Gaming Keyboard 3.19.2
|13.
|Apex [RAW] Gaming Keyboard 3.19.2
|14.
|NVIDIA Linux Display Driver 460.56
|15.
|HP LaserJet M9050 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|16.
|HP LaserJet M9040 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|17.
|AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.3
|18.
|HP LaserJet M5035/ M5035x/ M5035xs Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|19.
|HP LaserJet M5025 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|20.
|HP LaserJet M4349 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|21.
|HP LaserJet M4345/ M4345x/ M4345xm/ M4345xs Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|22.
|HP LaserJet M3027/ M3027x Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|23.
|HP LaserJet M1522n/ M1522nf Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|24.
|HP LaserJet Enterprise M725z+ / M725z / M725dn / M725f 7.0.0.24832
|25.
|HP LaserJet 9065mfp 7.0.0.24832
Gry
|1.
|Hyper Dragon Ball Z 5.0d
|2.
|Second Life 6.4.13.555567
|3.
|SolSuite Solitaire 2021 21.3
|4.
|Ancestors Legacy Free Peasant Edition
|5.
|Tell Me Why - Episode 1
|6.
|Roblox 2.467
|7.
|Forza Street 36.0.6.2
|8.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 4 1.8.0
|9.
|Among Us na PC 2021.3.5
|10.
|Minecraft for Windows 10 1.16.20102.0
|11.
|Crusader Kings III Spolszczenie
|12.
|Artifact
|13.
|Ancient Taxi
|14.
|Video Strip Poker HD Demo 2.0.0.287
|15.
|Logyx Pack 22.04
|16.
|OUTRIDERS Demo
|17.
|Minetest 5.4.0
|18.
|Dust Racing 2D 2.1.1
|19.
|Brawl Stars na PC 33.151
|20.
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|21.
|Trash Truck Simulator
|22.
|League of Legends 11.4
|23.
|Commander Genius 2.7.7
|24.
|Crusader Kings II
|25.
|Hearthstone
Windows
|1.
|uTorrent 3.5.5.45952
|2.
|Cloud Backup
|3.
|IObit Uninstaller 10.4
|4.
|DAEMON Tools Lite 10.14.0.1709
|5.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|6.
|CCleaner 5.77.8521
|7.
|Hamachi 2.2.0.633
|8.
|OpenOffice 4.1.9
|9.
|WinRAR 6.00
|10.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|11.
|DaVinci Resolve 17.1
|12.
|Driver Booster 8.3.0.370
|13.
|Firefox 86.0.1
|14.
|Adobe Flash Player 32.0.0.465
|15.
|Netflix 6.97.752
|16.
|Unlocker 1.9.2
|17.
|Adobe Photoshop CC 2021 22.2
|18.
|SlimDrivers Free 2.21.0
|19.
|7-Zip 19.00
|20.
|Adobe Reader XI 11.0.23
|21.
|Opera 74.0.3911.218
|22.
|VLC media player 3.0.12
|23.
|CPU-Z 1.95
|24.
|Windows 7 Service Pack 1
|25.
|Smart Defrag 6.7.0.26
Linux
|1.
|e-Deklaracje Desktop
|2.
|Sonic Visualiser 4.3
|3.
|FFmpeg 4.3.2
|4.
|OBS Studio 24.0.3
|5.
|KDEnLive 20.12.3
|6.
|Adobe Reader 9.5.5
|7.
|Kodi 19.0
|8.
|QOwnNotes 21.3.1
|9.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|10.
|Messenger for Desktop 2.0.9
|11.
|K3b 2.0.2
|12.
|VLC media player 3.0.12
|13.
|Prey 1.9.9
|14.
|busyhot 1.1
|15.
|Calibre 5.13.0
|16.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|17.
|Adobe Flash Player dla Linux 32.0.0.465
|18.
|Nero Linux 4.0.0.0b
|19.
|MakeHuman 1.2.0
|20.
|AC3D 7.5.02
|21.
|DeVeDe 4.8.7
|22.
|Angry IP Scanner 3.7.6
|23.
|Mozilla Thunderbird 78.8.1
|24.
|F-Prot Antivirus for Linux Workstations 6.0.3
|25.
|DirSync Pro 1.53
Mac OS X
|1.
|Adobe Flash Player dla Mac OS X 32.0.0.465
|2.
|Astrofox 1.2.0
|3.
|Fan Control 1.2
|4.
|QOwnNotes 21.3.1
|5.
|iMovie 10.2.3
|6.
|Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1
|7.
|Sonic Visualiser 4.3
|8.
|Little Snitch 4.5.2
|9.
|RSS Menu 2.3.1
|10.
|Google Chrome 89.0.4389.90
|11.
|Apple Safari 14.0.1
|12.
|LibreOffice 7.1.1
|13.
|RSSOwl 2.2.1
|14.
|OpenOffice 4.1.9
|15.
|Avast Premium Security
|16.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|17.
|Suitcase Fusion 9
|18.
|QuickTime 7.7
|19.
|VDownloader 5.0.4016
|20.
|Mozilla Thunderbird 78.8.1
|21.
|Tor Browser 10.0.12
|22.
|Aurora Blu-ray Media Player 2.19.4.3289
|23.
|Lazarus 2.0.12
|24.
|Kodi 19.0
|25.
|Proteus 4.2.2
ANDROID
|1.
|CCleaner
|2.
|Kodi 19.0
|3.
|Wombo 1.2.3
|4.
|Brave Browser 1.10.99
|5.
|Usługi Google Play
|6.
|FatSecret Licznik Kalorii
|7.
|Zoom Rooms 5.5.0
|8.
|Waplog - Czat. Randki 4.1.8.2
|9.
|10.
|Badoo Lite 1.2
|11.
|Mi Fit 4.3.1
|12.
|Facebook Analytics 32.0.0.1.87
|13.
|Szkic 8.6.A.0.10
|14.
|Mark 3.5
|15.
|Sofascore 5.86.6
|16.
|Discord 63.6
|17.
|Doodle Dash 1.02.5
|18.
|JAUMO – Chat, Flirt & Randki 8.3.3
|19.
|Ordia 1.0.11
|20.
|Chat Alternative — android app
|21.
|PPSSPP - PSP emulator 1.11.1
|22.
|MICO 6.2.6.1
|23.
|EpocCam 2.0.8
|24.
|Czat dla gejów — Surge 7.1.7
|25.
|Running App 1.1.9
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|Windows 7
|2.
|Windows 10
|3.
|Android-x86 9.0 R1
|4.
|Linux Mint 20.1
|5.
|Ubuntu 20.10
|6.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|7.
|Windows 8.1 Enterprise
|8.
|Kali Linux 2021.1
|9.
|Puppy Linux 9.5
|10.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|11.
|Linux Lite 5.2
|12.
|Lubuntu 20.10
|13.
|Windows Server 2019
|14.
|Remix OS 3.0.207
|15.
|Zorin OS 15.3
|16.
|macOS Big Sur 11.2.3
|17.
|SystemRescue 8.01
|18.
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1
|19.
|Bodhi Linux 5.1.0
|20.
|Linuxfx / Windowsfx 10.8.1.106
|21.
|KNOPPIX 9.1
|22.
|Arch Linux 2021.03.01
|23.
|MX Linux 19.3
|24.
|Manjaro Linux 20.2.1
|25.
|Parted Magic 2013_08_10
Sterowniki
|1.
|Realtek High Definition Audio R2.82
|2.
|DS4Windows 2.2.10
|3.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 7 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.336
|4.
|HP LaserJet 1018 20120918
|5.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9316
|6.
|HP Deskjet F2480 14.8.0
|7.
|MotioninJoy 0.7.1001
|8.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1102/P1102w v20180815
|9.
|Canon PIXMA MG2550S 1.1
|10.
|HP Deskjet F4180 14.8.0
|11.
|Epson Stylus SX435W 6.92
|12.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 461.92 WHQL
|13.
|HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3635 40.13
|14.
|HP LaserJet 1320/1320n/1320nw/1320t/1320tn 7.0.0.29
|15.
|horNET Wi-Fi USB 802.11n P6132-30
|16.
|Epson L365 2.22
|17.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 21.2.3
|18.
|TL-WN722N V2
|19.
|HP Photosmart 2710 All-in-One 080.001.237.001
|20.
|Logitech Driving Force GT 5.10.127
|21.
|Sterowniki Atheros Bluetooth dla Windows 7/8/8.1 (32/64bit) 8.0.1.314
|22.
|HP LaserJet Pro M1132
|23.
|HP LaserJet 1020 20120918
|24.
|HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2135 40.11
|25.
|Creative Live! Cam Vista IM (VF0420) 1.01.01
Gry
|1.
|Minecraft Shiginima Launcher 4.400
|2.
|Minecraft 1.16.5
|3.
|Brawl Stars na PC 33.151
|4.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 2 2.1
|5.
|Fortnite 12.00
|6.
|Super Mario
|7.
|Icy Tower 1.5.1
|8.
|Minecraft by Zyczu 3.3.3
|9.
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 01.07.2021
|10.
|GTA San Andreas - spolszczenie
|11.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 4 1.8.0
|12.
|Roblox 2.467
|13.
|PUBG Lite 1.0.0.7
|14.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 3 1.7.1
|15.
|GTA 1 - Grand Theft Auto 1
|16.
|Risen - spolszczenie
|17.
|Minecraft - OptiFine 1.14.4
|18.
|Super Mario 3: Mario Forever 7.02e
|19.
|Need for Speed World
|20.
|Grand Theft Auto IV - spolszczenie
|21.
|Mount & Blade: Warband 1.174
|22.
|Garry`s Mod 9.0.4
|23.
|Need For Speed: Most Wanted - spolszczenie
|24.
|Minecraft Forge 1.16.3
|25.
|Tell Me Why - Episode 1