Matrox M9140 LP PCIe x16

5.06.00.001 WDDM
Matrox
43.26 MB
13.07.2023
Freeware (bezpłatna)
Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Matrox
0
1203 (8 w tym miesiącu)
Najnowszy sterownik do obsługi karty graficznej Matrox M9140 LP PCIe x16.

Zgodność: Windows 2000, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit).
