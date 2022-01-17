Instalki.pl » Programy » Drukarki » Lexmark » Lexmark T430 3.0.0.0

Lexmark T430

3.0.0.0
Lexmark
Rozmiar:
30.9 MB
Aktualizacja:
17.01.2022
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:
Lexmark
Pobrano:
1962 (47 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Lexmark T430 3.0.0.0
 
 

Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarki Lexmark T430. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.

Zgodność: Windows 2000, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X (10.10 - 11.0).
