Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarki Lexmark E240n. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.



Zgodność: Windows 95, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 98, Windows ME, Windows 2000, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows Server 2016, Mac OS X (Mac OS X 10.6, Mac OS X 10.7, Mac OS X 10.8, Mac OS X 10.9, Mac OS X 10.10).