Lexmark
Lexmark C9103.0.0.0
Rozmiar:123 MB
Aktualizacja:13.01.2022
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:Lexmark
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:310 (30 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Lexmark C910 3.0.0.0
Uniwersalny sterownik dla urządzenia wielofunkcyjnego Lexmark C910. W jego skład wchodzi zestaw sterowników, instalatorów oraz opcjonalne oprogramowanie.
Zgodność: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows Server 2016 (64-bit), Mac OS X (Mac OS X 10.6, Mac OS X 10.7, Mac OS X 10.8, Mac OS X 10.9).
rozwiń opis