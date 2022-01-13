Instalki.pl » Programy » Drukarki » Lexmark » Lexmark C910 3.0.0.0

Lexmark C910

3.0.0.0
Lexmark
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
123 MB
Aktualizacja:
13.01.2022
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:
Lexmark
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
310 (30 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis Lexmark C910 3.0.0.0
 
 

Uniwersalny sterownik dla urządzenia wielofunkcyjnego Lexmark C910. W jego skład wchodzi zestaw sterowników, instalatorów oraz opcjonalne oprogramowanie.

Zgodność: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows Server 2016 (64-bit), Mac OS X (Mac OS X 10.6, Mac OS X 10.7, Mac OS X 10.8, Mac OS X 10.9).
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook