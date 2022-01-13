Instalki.pl » Programy » Drukarki » Lexmark » Lexmark C792 3.0.0.0

Lexmark C792

3.0.0.0
Lexmark
POBIERZ TERAZ
Rozmiar:
131 MB
Aktualizacja:
13.01.2022
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:
Lexmark
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
880 (17 w tym miesiącu)
Screenshoty Zgłoś Błąd
Opis Lexmark C792 3.0.0.0
 
 

Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarek Lexmark C792E, C792DE, C792DHE oraz C792DTE. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.

Zgodność: Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 (64-bit), Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows Server 2016, Mac OS X (Mac OS X 10.6, Mac OS X 10.7, Mac OS X 10.8, Mac OS X 10.9, Mac OS X 10.10, Mac OS X 10.11).
rozwiń opis
Dodaj do ulubionych
Zobacz kto polubił
POKAŻ ()

Facebook