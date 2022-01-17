Lexmark
Lexmark MS810DE3.0.0.0
Rozmiar:131 MB
Aktualizacja:17.01.2022
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows
Opis Lexmark MS810DE 3.0.0.0
Uniwersalny sterownik dla drukarki Lexmark MS810DE. W jego skład wchodzi zestaw sterowników, instalatorów oraz opcjonalne oprogramowanie.
Zgodność: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows Server 2016 (64-bit), Mac OS X (10.6 - 10.11).
