Epson Stylus Pro 4880

6.66
Epson
Rozmiar:
36.5 MB
Aktualizacja:
25.06.2021
Producent:
Licencja:
Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:
Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:
Epson
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:
489 (20 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Epson Stylus Pro 4880 6.66
 
 

Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarki Epson Stylus Pro 4880. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.

Zgodność: Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Mac OS X.
