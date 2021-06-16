Epson
Epson Stylus Photo R20006.75
Rozmiar:24 MB
Aktualizacja:16.06.2021
Producent:
Licencja:Freeware (bezpłatna)
System:Windows/Mac OS X
Kategoria:Epson
Ocena:
0
Oceń:
Pobrano:746 (10 w tym miesiącu)
Opis Epson Stylus Photo R2000 6.75
Podstawowy sterownik Plug and Play dla drukarki Epson Stylus Photo R2000. Pakiet Plug and Play zapewniający podstawowe funkcje drukowania.
Zgodność: Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows XP (64-bit), Windows Vista, Windows Vista (64-bit), Windows 7, Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10, Windows 10 (64-bit), Mac OS X.
rozwiń opis