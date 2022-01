Android 12 pozwala wyłączyć 2G. Warto to zrobić dla bezpieczeństwa

As the @EFF points out, Android 12 adds a toggle to disable the 2G modem. 2G is insecure and vulnerable to interception, so you're advised to avoid it.https://t.co/26YFMVtTHt



Unfortunately, this feature requires version 1.6 of the Radio HAL, and many devices don't have that. pic.twitter.com/oxyOFkyiVA