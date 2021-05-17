Instalki.pl » Aktualności » Software » Promocja na Androida! Paczka gier i aplikacji do pobrania zupełnie za darmo

Promocja na Androida! Paczka gier i aplikacji do pobrania zupełnie za darmo

Software
Poniedziałek, 17 Maj 2021 13:17, Wpisany przez Tomasz Bielski
aplikacje android
Promocje ograniczone czasowo.

Przygotowaliśmy kolejne zestawienie promocji z Google Play.

Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje gra logiczna zatytułowana Mars Power Industries. Ponadto, polecamy kilka innych, ciekawych gier - Save the Earth Climate Strike, Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts oraz Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD.

Jak zwykle przypominamy, że promocje są ograniczone czasowo. Warto się zatem pospieszyć z przypisywaniem aplikacji do swojego konta Google.

Darmowe gry:
  1. Candy Joy: Jelly Bear (9,99 zł)
  2. Mars Power Industries (8,99 zł)
  3. Flappy Floor (1,79 zł)
  4. Flyre (1,79 zł)
  5. Save the Earth Climate Strike (4,29 zł)
  6. Fire Free Fall Pro (13,99 zł)
  7. Retro Mini Game Arena Online (4,59 zł)
  8. Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) (4,39 zł)
  9. Jewels Classic Pro 2019 (4,99 zł)
  10. Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter (5,49 zł)
  11. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD (11,99 zł)
  12. SweetFly: Offline Idle Merge Game (4,59 zł)
  13. Infinity Dungeon 2 - Offline Defence RPG (4,59 zł)
  14. WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game (4,59 zł)
  15. Beach Drive - summer mood racing game (1,79 zł)
  16. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV (16,99 zł)
  17. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG (16,99 zł)
  18. Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game (18,99 zł)
  19. Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium (1,79 zł)

Darmowe aplikacje:
  1. Password Manager (3,79 zł)
  2. Auto Qr & Barcode Scanner Pro (54,59 zł)
  3. Science For Kids (9,39 zł)
  4. Memorize: Learn Vietnamese Words with Flashcards (23,99 zł)
  5. QR / Barcode Scanner PRO (10,99 zł)

Darmowe paczki tapet i ikon:
  1. Hexanet White - Icon Pack (4,59 zł)
  2. Retron-UI Icon Pack (4,69 zł)
  3. Ripped Icon Pack (10,99 zł)
PODOBNE TEMATY
Problemy z dźwiękiem w Windows 10. Winna nowa aktualizacja
Notatnik w Windows 10 zacznie wyświetlać irytujące powiadomienia