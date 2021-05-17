Promocja na Androida! Paczka gier i aplikacji do pobrania zupełnie za darmo

Promocje ograniczone czasowo.





Przygotowaliśmy kolejne zestawienie promocji z Google Play.

Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje gra logiczna zatytułowana Mars Power Industries. Ponadto, polecamy kilka innych, ciekawych gier - Save the Earth Climate Strike, Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts oraz Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD.Jak zwykle przypominamy, że promocje są ograniczone czasowo. Warto się zatem pospieszyć z przypisywaniem aplikacji do swojego konta Google.