Promocja na Androida! Paczka gier i aplikacji do pobrania zupełnie za darmo

Przygotowaliśmy kolejne zestawienie promocji z Google Play.
Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje gra logiczna zatytułowana Mars Power Industries. Ponadto, polecamy kilka innych, ciekawych gier - Save the Earth Climate Strike, Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts oraz Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD.
Jak zwykle przypominamy, że promocje są ograniczone czasowo. Warto się zatem pospieszyć z przypisywaniem aplikacji do swojego konta Google.
Darmowe gry:
- Candy Joy: Jelly Bear (9,99 zł)
- Mars Power Industries (8,99 zł)
- Flappy Floor (1,79 zł)
- Flyre (1,79 zł)
- Save the Earth Climate Strike (4,29 zł)
- Fire Free Fall Pro (13,99 zł)
- Retro Mini Game Arena Online (4,59 zł)
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) (4,39 zł)
- Jewels Classic Pro 2019 (4,99 zł)
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter (5,49 zł)
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD (11,99 zł)
- SweetFly: Offline Idle Merge Game (4,59 zł)
- Infinity Dungeon 2 - Offline Defence RPG (4,59 zł)
- WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game (4,59 zł)
- Beach Drive - summer mood racing game (1,79 zł)
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV (16,99 zł)
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG (16,99 zł)
- Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game (18,99 zł)
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium (1,79 zł)
Darmowe aplikacje:
- Password Manager (3,79 zł)
- Auto Qr & Barcode Scanner Pro (54,59 zł)
- Science For Kids (9,39 zł)
- Memorize: Learn Vietnamese Words with Flashcards (23,99 zł)
- QR / Barcode Scanner PRO (10,99 zł)
Darmowe paczki tapet i ikon:
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack (4,59 zł)
- Retron-UI Icon Pack (4,69 zł)
- Ripped Icon Pack (10,99 zł)