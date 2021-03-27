30 płatnych gier i aplikacji na Androida pobierzesz teraz za darmo

Przygotowaliśmy kolejne zestawienie promocji z Google Play.
Na uwagę zasługują następujące aplikacje mobilne: Miracast For Android to TV, Pholorize, Phocus, SUI File Explorer PRO, Launcher XP oraz All In One Wallpapers.
Jak zwykle przypominamy, że promocje są ograniczone czasowo. Warto się zatem pospieszyć z przypisywaniem aplikacji do swojego konta Google.
Darmowe gry:
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP (8,29 zł)
- Infinity Highway (4,09 zł)
- Sudoku Challenge (9,99 zł)
- Rock Elephant (9,49 zł)
- Dark Soil (4,09 zł)
- Colorzzle (3,99 zł)
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro (4,09 zł)
- Mini Play (4,29 zł)
- Dead Bunker 2 HD (1,79 zł)
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface (1,79 zł)
- Adventure of Priestess (4,09 zł)
- Cat in the Woods VIP (6,59 zł)
- ShapeOminoes (6,49 zł)
- Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (4,79 zł)
- Hero's 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG (4,59 zł)
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game (1,79 zł)
- Shooter Master - Real 3D Bottle Shooting Game (8,39 zł)
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting (1,79 zł)
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game (1,79 zł)
Darmowe aplikacje:
- SUI File Explorer PRO (4,59 zł)
- Phocus (14,99 zł)
- All In One Wallpapers (4,69 zł)
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (7,99 zł)
- Pocket Bookmark (3,29 zł)
- Pocket Bookmark Pro (2,69 zł)
- Launcher XP - Android Launcher (4,29 zł)
- Simple Nav Bar (3,39 zł)
- Pholorize (14,99 zł)
- Miracast For Android to TV (36,99 zł)
- Weca: Duplicate File Remover Pro (249,99 zł)