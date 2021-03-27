Instalki.pl » Aktualności » Software » 30 płatnych gier i aplikacji na Androida pobierzesz teraz za darmo

30 płatnych gier i aplikacji na Androida pobierzesz teraz za darmo

Software
Sobota, 27 Marzec 2021 12:25, Wpisany przez Tomasz Bielski
aplikacje android
Promocje ograniczone czasowo.

Przygotowaliśmy kolejne zestawienie promocji z Google Play.

Na uwagę zasługują następujące aplikacje mobilne: Miracast For Android to TV, Pholorize, Phocus, SUI File Explorer PRO, Launcher XP oraz All In One Wallpapers.

Jak zwykle przypominamy, że promocje są ograniczone czasowo. Warto się zatem pospieszyć z przypisywaniem aplikacji do swojego konta Google.

Darmowe gry:
  1. Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP (8,29 zł)
  2. Infinity Highway (4,09 zł)
  3. Sudoku Challenge (9,99 zł)
  4. Rock Elephant (9,49 zł)
  5. Dark Soil (4,09 zł)
  6. Colorzzle (3,99 zł)
  7. Terra Fighter 2 Pro (4,09 zł)
  8. Mini Play (4,29 zł)
  9. Dead Bunker 2 HD (1,79 zł)
  10. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface (1,79 zł)
  11. Adventure of Priestess (4,09 zł)
  12. Cat in the Woods VIP (6,59 zł)
  13. ShapeOminoes (6,49 zł)
  14. Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (4,79 zł)
  15. Hero's 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG (4,59 zł)
  16. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game (1,79 zł)
  17. Shooter Master - Real 3D Bottle Shooting Game (8,39 zł)
  18. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting (1,79 zł)
  19. Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game (1,79 zł)

Darmowe aplikacje:
  1. SUI File Explorer PRO (4,59 zł)
  2. Phocus (14,99 zł)
  3. All In One Wallpapers (4,69 zł)
  4. Home Workouts Gym Pro (7,99 zł)
  5. Pocket Bookmark (3,29 zł)
  6. Pocket Bookmark Pro (2,69 zł)
  7. Launcher XP - Android Launcher (4,29 zł)
  8. Simple Nav Bar (3,39 zł)
  9. Pholorize (14,99 zł)
  10. Miracast For Android to TV (36,99 zł)
  11. Weca: Duplicate File Remover Pro (249,99 zł)
PODOBNE TEMATY
Masz iPhone lub iPad? Pilnie zainstaluj nową aktualizację
Ważna aktualizacja aplikacji mObywatel. Więcej danych i nowy wzór dokumentu