Ponad 25 gier i aplikacji na Androida pobierzesz teraz za darmo

Przygotowaliśmy kolejne zestawienie promocji z Google Play.
W nowym roku pojawiło się kilka interesujących gier na Androida. Spośród zamieszczonej listy, polecamy następujące gry mobilne: Theme Park Simulator, Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D, Agent Shot 3D, a także Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077.
Jak zwykle przypominamy, że promocje są ograniczone czasowo. Warto się zatem pospieszyć z przypisywaniem aplikacji do swojego konta Google.
Darmowe gry:
- Theme Park Simulator (4,49 zł)
- Fruit Pop Saga (7,59 zł)
- Agent Shot 3D (5,59 zł)
- Push them all 3D (5,59 zł)
- Draw Lines: Pro (1,79 zł)
- Chase Survival 2 (5,59 zł)
- Nail That Coin (4,39 zł)
- WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game (4,59 zł)
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (8,89 zł)
- Unlit - Side - Scrolling Arcade (1,89 zł)
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (3,49 zł)
- The Survivor: Rusty Forest (4,39 zł)
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 (1,79 zł)
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ: Top Summoner (3,99 zł)
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition (7,99 zł)
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars (8,89 zł)
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes (1,79 zł)
- Dinosaur Hunter - Jurassic Monster World 2020 (5,79 zł)
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game (4,69 zł)
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline (8,99 zł)
- Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D - FPS Shooting 2021 (8,29 zł)
Darmowe aplikacje:
- Single Origin 2 (4,39 zł)
- The Social Horoscope Community (8,29 zł)
- mAh Battery Pro (4,09 zł)
- Unit Converter Pro (3,49 zł)
- GeoPosicion (3,99 zł)
- Lecture Notes (9,99 zł)
