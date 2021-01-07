Instalki.pl » Aktualności » Software » Ponad 25 gier i aplikacji na Androida pobierzesz teraz za darmo

Ponad 25 gier i aplikacji na Androida pobierzesz teraz za darmo

Software
Czwartek, 07 Styczeń 2021 13:27, Wpisany przez Tomasz Bielski
aplikacje android
Promocje ograniczone czasowo.

Przygotowaliśmy kolejne zestawienie promocji z Google Play.

W nowym roku pojawiło się kilka interesujących gier na Androida. Spośród zamieszczonej listy, polecamy następujące gry mobilne: Theme Park Simulator, Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D, Agent Shot 3D, a także Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077.

Jak zwykle przypominamy, że promocje są ograniczone czasowo. Warto się zatem pospieszyć z przypisywaniem aplikacji do swojego konta Google.

Darmowe gry:
  1. Theme Park Simulator (4,49 zł)
  2. Fruit Pop Saga (7,59 zł)
  3. Agent Shot 3D (5,59 zł)
  4. Push them all 3D (5,59 zł)
  5. Draw Lines: Pro (1,79 zł)
  6. Chase Survival 2 (5,59 zł)
  7. Nail That Coin (4,39 zł)
  8. WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game (4,59 zł)
  9. WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (8,89 zł)
  10. Unlit - Side - Scrolling Arcade (1,89 zł)
  11. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (3,49 zł)
  12. The Survivor: Rusty Forest (4,39 zł)
  13. Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 (1,79 zł)
  14. Dot Heroes Ⅱ: Top Summoner (3,99 zł)
  15. Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition (7,99 zł)
  16. Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars (8,89 zł)
  17. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes (1,79 zł)
  18. Dinosaur Hunter - Jurassic Monster World 2020 (5,79 zł)
  19. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game (4,69 zł)
  20. Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline (8,99 zł)
  21. Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D - FPS Shooting 2021 (8,29 zł)

Darmowe aplikacje:
  1. Single Origin 2 (4,39 zł)
  2. The Social Horoscope Community (8,29 zł)
  3. mAh Battery Pro (4,09 zł)
  4. Unit Converter Pro (3,49 zł)
  5. GeoPosicion (3,99 zł)
  6. Lecture Notes (9,99 zł)

Źródło: Google Play
