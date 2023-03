UFO nad Hawajami? Mieszkańcy mogli podziwiać rzadkie widowisko

We spotted some UFOs today!Or rather, their doppelgangers. Check out these stunning photos several Keckies took of flying saucer-shaped lenticular clouds hovering near Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Did you see them too? R. Krejci, S. Yeh, A. Surendran, A. Rostopchina pic.twitter.com/MFk8rPqX62