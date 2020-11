Ktoś właśnie przetransferował Bitcoiny warte blisko 4 miliardy złotych

The address that moved $1,000,000,000 worth of Bitcoin yesterday is possibly linked to Silk Road.



If it was done by the owner/owners, it was probably done due to the headlines of my reports.



Owner - If you see my tweets, I'm accepting tips ;)



1ADxhb6AVnHqyCUCy8z8B1MZPNpG713Drp pic.twitter.com/XugcPqbHkU