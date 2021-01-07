Looking Glass - oto narzędzie konwertujące zdjęcia do hologramu

WŁAŚCIWA_TREŚĆ_ARTYKUŁU
Windows
|1.
|FilmForth 2.0.9.0
|2.
|Win10PrivacyFix 2021.3.01
|3.
|AntiBrowserSpy 2021.4.03
|4.
|Recordify 2021.6.03
|5.
|Vivaldi 3.5.2115.87
|6.
|save2pc Standard 5.5.4.1512
|7.
|save2pc Professional 5.6.2.1612
|8.
|save2pc Ultimate 5.6.2.1612
|9.
|EasyBackup 2020.10.08
|10.
|Personal Backup 6.1.12.1
|11.
|Lansweeper 8.1.120.4
|12.
|FileZilla 3.52.0.4
|13.
|FileZilla Portable 3.52.0.4
|14.
|SRWare Iron 87.0.4450.0
|15.
|DAEMON Tools Lite 10.14.0.1663
|16.
|HiBit Uninstaller 2.5.90
|17.
|Xperia Companion 2.11.5.0
|18.
|Winlock 8.4.5
|19.
|BeeBEEP 5.8.4
|20.
|Zillya! Antivirus Definition Updates 07.01.2021
|21.
|WinCatalog 2020.2.9
|22.
|WOT: Web of Trust 4.0.11.5
|23.
|Sofeh Music Studio 6.5.0
|24.
|Blank And Secure 6.01
|25.
|BlueMail 1.1.56.0
Linux
|1.
|FileZilla 3.52.0.4
|2.
|SRWare Iron 87.0.4450.0
|3.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.141
|4.
|Tribler 7.7.0
|5.
|RSS Guard 3.8.4
|6.
|Opera 73.0.3856.329
|7.
|Praat 6.1.38
|8.
|VueScan 9.7.40
|9.
|BleachBit 4.2.0
|10.
|FreeFileSync 11.5
|11.
|R-Studio 4.10.4043
|12.
|emelFM2 0.9.0
|13.
|FrostWire 6.8.10
|14.
|e-pity Płatnika 12.1.0
|15.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.4
|16.
|LinkAssistant 6.37.4
|17.
|Rank Tracker 8.37.4
|18.
|GnuCash 4.4
|19.
|Ocenaudio 3.10.2
|20.
|Stellarium 0.20.4
|21.
|qBittorrent 4.3.2
|22.
|Musique 1.10.2
|23.
|Xeoma 20.12.18
|24.
|Readerware 4.24
|25.
|Calibre 5.8.1
Mac OS X
|1.
|Vivaldi 3.5.2115.87
|2.
|FileZilla 3.52.0.4
|3.
|SRWare Iron 87.0.4450.0
|4.
|NordVPN 6.33.10.0
|5.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.141
|6.
|OBS Studio 26.1
|7.
|Remote Desktop Manager 2020.3.3.0
|8.
|MobiKin Assistant for iOS 2.2.81
|9.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.2
|10.
|Tribler 7.7.0
|11.
|Speedify 10.8.1
|12.
|Trillian 6.4
|13.
|RSS Guard 3.8.4
|14.
|Opera 73.0.3856.329
|15.
|Virtual DJ 2021 b6242
|16.
|ffWorks 2.2.3
|17.
|Pixelmator 3.9.2
|18.
|Dashcam Viewer 3.6.3
|19.
|Praat 6.1.38
|20.
|Raven Reader 1.0.26
|21.
|VueScan 9.7.40
|22.
|MineTime 1.9.2
|23.
|GoodSync 11.5.4.4
|24.
|OnyX 3.9.3
|25.
|R-Studio dla Mac 6.7.6026
ANDROID
|1.
|FotMob
|2.
|Sofascore
|3.
|Minecraft Earth 0.33.0
|4.
|Ubisoft Connect 7.0.3
|5.
|Twitch
|6.
|TV Time 8.21.1
|7.
|Palenie papierosa symulator - iCigarette 1.0
|8.
|Police Lights 2 2.4.9
|9.
|Tattoo Cam 3.1
|10.
|Tapety 1.7.5
|11.
|Talking Lion 1.3.0
|12.
|Whiteboard 1.6
|13.
|7 Mages 1.1.31121154
|14.
|Mobius Final Fantasy 2.1.105
|15.
|Pou 1.4.81
|16.
|LEGO Ninjago WU-CRU 110.11.348
|17.
|Revolut 7.30.2
|18.
|Revolut Junior 2.8
|19.
|Google Arts & Culture 8.0.19
|20.
|Bluetooth Audio Widget 2.9.2
|21.
|NVIDIA Games 5.33.29418348
|22.
|Empty. 3.6.2464
|23.
|NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.33.29418348
|24.
|Google Stadia 2.45.347662162
|25.
|Mi Mover 3.0.7
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|ExTiX 21.1
|2.
|Arch Linux 2021.01.01
|3.
|Manjaro Linux 20.2.1
|4.
|Deepin 20.1
|5.
|OSMC 2020.11-1
|6.
|4MLinux 35.0
|7.
|Garuda Linux 201205
|8.
|macOS Big Sur 11.1
|9.
|Tails 4.14
|10.
|Alpine Linux 3.12.2
|11.
|PS5 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS5) 20.02-02.30.00
|12.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|13.
|SparkyLinux 5.13
|14.
|Debian 10.7
|15.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|16.
|Q4OS 3.12
|17.
|Bliss OS 11.13
|18.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|19.
|SystemRescueCD 7.01
|20.
|Kali Linux 2020.4
|21.
|MX Linux 19.3
|22.
|Clonezilla 2.7.0-10
|23.
|Windows 10
|24.
|FreeBSD 12.2
|25.
|LibreELEC 9.2.6
Sterowniki
|1.
|NVIDIA GeForce Driver 461.09 WHQL
|2.
|HP LaserJet 3300 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|3.
|HP LaserJet 3200/ 3200m/ 3200se All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|4.
|HP LaserJet 3055 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|5.
|HP LaserJet 3052 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|6.
|HP LaserJet 3050 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|7.
|HP LaserJet 3030 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|8.
|HP LaserJet 3020 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|9.
|DS4Windows 2.2.1
|10.
|HP LaserJet 3015 All-in-One 7.0.0.24832
|11.
|HP DeskJet 2600
|12.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M452dn/ M452dw/ M452nw 16.0.19116.636
|13.
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M377dw 7.0.0.24832
|14.
|HP Color LaserJet CP6015n 7.0.0.24832
|15.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6049f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|16.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6040/ CM6040f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|17.
|HP Color LaserJet CM6030 /CM6030f Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|18.
|HP Color LaserJet CM4730/ CM4730f/ CM4730fm/ CM4730fsk Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|19.
|HP Color LaserJet CM3530/ CM3530fs Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|20.
|HP Color LaserJet CM1312/ CM1312nfi Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|21.
|AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.2
|22.
|HP Color LaserJet 9500 Multifunction 7.0.0.24832
|23.
|Auto-Detect and Install Radeon Graphics Drivers 20.12.1
|24.
|Epson EcoTank L6570 2.70.03
|25.
|Epson EcoTank L3160 2.70.03
Gry
|1.
|HoMM 3 HD 5.2 RC19
|2.
|Logyx Pack 20.24
|3.
|Freeciv 2.6.3
|4.
|The Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.15
|5.
|Starcraft: Mass Recall 8.0
|6.
|Windows 7 Games for Windows 8 and 10
|7.
|Plemiona (Tribal Wars)
|8.
|Pirate Galaxy
|9.
|Pirate Storm: Death or Glory
|10.
|ManagerZone
|11.
|PowerPlay Manager
|12.
|Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Patch
|13.
|Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Patch 1.10.12d
|14.
|FlightGear 2020.3.5
|15.
|OGame
|16.
|Online Football Manager
|17.
|Offensive Combat
|18.
|Nords: Heroes of the North
|19.
|Nemexia
|20.
|My Little Farmies
|21.
|HE-MAN & The Masters of the Universe
|22.
|Might & Magic Heores Online
|23.
|Minecraft Classic
|24.
|My Fantastic Park
|25.
|My Free Zoo
Windows
|1.
|uTorrent 3.5.5.45852
|2.
|IObit Uninstaller 10.2.0.15
|3.
|Cloud Backup
|4.
|DAEMON Tools Lite 10.14.0.1663
|5.
|WinRAR 6.00
|6.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.141
|7.
|Netflix 6.97.752
|8.
|Hamachi 2.2.0.633
|9.
|CCleaner 5.75
|10.
|Driver Booster 8.2.0.314
|11.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|12.
|CPU-Z 1.94.8
|13.
|IObit Malware Fighter 8.4.0.760
|14.
|Java SE 10.0.2
|15.
|PowerISO 7.8
|16.
|Unlocker 1.9.2
|17.
|SlimDrivers Free 2.21.0
|18.
|Firefox 84.0.2
|19.
|Opera 73.0.3856.329
|20.
|Windows 7 Service Pack 1
|21.
|OpenOffice 4.1.8
|22.
|Steam 20.12.2020
|23.
|LibreOffice 7.0.4
|24.
|Rozszerzenia wideo HEVC
|25.
|DaVinci Resolve 16.2.7
Linux
|1.
|FFmpeg 4.3.1
|2.
|K3b 2.0.2
|3.
|Wine 5.0.1
|4.
|AC3D 7.5.02
|5.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.141
|6.
|KDEnLive 20.08.3
|7.
|Linux Data Recovery 1.1
|8.
|Memtest86+ 5.01
|9.
|Atol 0.7.3
|10.
|Adobe Reader 9.5.5
|11.
|FileZilla 3.52.0.4
|12.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.2
|13.
|OnlyOffice 6.1.0.90
|14.
|e-Deklaracje Desktop
|15.
|Calibre 5.8.1
|16.
|Audacious 4.0.5
|17.
|Tor Browser 10.0.7
|18.
|SEO SpyGlass 6.50.4
|19.
|Lightworks 2020.1.1
|20.
|Brasero 3.1.90
|21.
|GIMP 2.10.22
|22.
|Discord 0.0.13
|23.
|Krita 4.4.1
|24.
|Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6.0
|25.
|RAR 5.01
Mac OS X
|1.
|Mozilla Firefox 84.0.2
|2.
|LibreOffice 7.0.4
|3.
|QNapi 0.2.3
|4.
|RSS Menu 2.3.1
|5.
|Adobe Flash Player dla Mac OS X 32.0.0.465
|6.
|Pagehand 1.0.8.1
|7.
|Google Chrome 87.0.4280.141
|8.
|Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6.0
|9.
|Tribler 7.7.0
|10.
|RSSOwl 2.2.1
|11.
|ActivePresenter 8.3.0
|12.
|iMovie 10.1.15
|13.
|Messenger for Mac 83.5
|14.
|Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC 6
|15.
|Calligra Suite 3.0.0
|16.
|Logic Pro X 10.5.1
|17.
|TextWrangler 5.5.2
|18.
|PhoneTrans 5.1.0
|19.
|PDF Split and Merge (PDFsam) Basic 4.2.1
|20.
|Origin 10.5.87.45080
|21.
|Fliqlo 1.7.1
|22.
|OpenOffice 4.1.8
|23.
|Microsoft Office 2008 for Mac 12.3.6 (Updater)
|24.
|uTorrent 1.8.7
|25.
|Tor Browser 10.0.7
ANDROID
|1.
|ON1 Photo RAW 15.0.9829
|2.
|Physics Toolbox Sensor Suite 2020.11.19
|3.
|Time Planner: Zadania i Plan
|4.
|Usługi Google Play
|5.
|Programming Hub: Naucz się kodować
|6.
|Tennis Stars 1.2
|7.
|Mi Fit 4.3.1
|8.
|HUAWEI AppGallery 10.5.0.303
|9.
|Headland 1.2.4
|10.
|mObywatel - publiczna aplikacja mobilna 2.8.0
|11.
|Palenie papierosa symulator - iCigarette 1.0
|12.
|Police Lights 2 2.4.9
|13.
|Bluetooth Audio Widget 2.9.2
|14.
|Mobius Final Fantasy 2.1.105
|15.
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.4.6.812
|16.
|YouTube Vanced 15.43.32
|17.
|Pou 1.4.81
|18.
|Whiteboard 1.6
|19.
|Tapety
|20.
|NVIDIA Games 5.33.29418348
|21.
|Tapety 1.7.5
|22.
|Mi Home 6.0.210
|23.
|7 Mages 1.1.31121154
|24.
|Need for Speed No Limits 4.9.1
|25.
|LEGO Ninjago WU-CRU 110.11.348
Systemy operacyjne
|1.
|Windows 7
|2.
|Windows 10
|3.
|PS4 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS4) 8.03
|4.
|Linux Mint 20.0
|5.
|Android-x86 9.0 R1
|6.
|WindowsFX (Linuxfx) 10.6
|7.
|Ubuntu 20.10
|8.
|Kali Linux 2020.4
|9.
|Windows 8.1 Enterprise
|10.
|Lubuntu 20.10
|11.
|Linux Lite 5.2
|12.
|Zorin OS 15.3
|13.
|elementary OS 5.1.7
|14.
|Xubuntu 20.10
|15.
|Tails 4.14
|16.
|Clonezilla 2.7.0-10
|17.
|macOS Big Sur 11.1
|18.
|Chromium OS Vanilla Build 4028
|19.
|Puppy Linux 9.5
|20.
|Windows 10 Enterprise
|21.
|Peppermint 10
|22.
|PS3 System Software (Oprogramowanie systemu PS3) 4.87
|23.
|Debian 10.7
|24.
|Bodhi Linux 5.1.0
|25.
|CloudReady 85.3
Sterowniki
|1.
|Realtek High Definition Audio R2.82
|2.
|DS4Windows 2.2.1
|3.
|Logitech Driving Force GT 5.10.127
|4.
|MotioninJoy 0.7.1001
|5.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 7 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.336
|6.
|HP LaserJet 1018 20120918
|7.
|Intel USB 3.0 Driver 5.0.4.43v2
|8.
|HP LaserJet Pro M1132
|9.
|Sterowniki Atheros Wireless dla Windows 10 (32/64bit) 10.0.0.341
|10.
|Intel Graphics Driver 27.20.100.8935
|11.
|HP LaserJet 1020 20120918
|12.
|Logitech Driving Force G920 96.3.49
|13.
|SteelSeries Arctis 3 3.18.6
|14.
|horNET Wi-Fi USB 802.11n P6132-30
|15.
|Asus K52DE
|16.
|Microsoft Xbox One Controller
|17.
|Lenovo Ideapad 100-15IBD
|18.
|Creative Live! Cam Vista IM (VF0420) 1.01.01
|19.
|Canon PIXMA MG3050 1.0
|20.
|Epson Stylus SX425W 6.71
|21.
|HD Webcam C270 2.80.853.0a
|22.
|HP LaserJet Pro P1102/P1102w v20180815
|23.
|HP Smart Tank 515
|24.
|HP LaserJet P1005 20130415
|25.
|TRACER Drifter
Gry
|1.
|Minecraft Shiginima Launcher 4.400
|2.
|Minecraft 1.16.1
|3.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 2 2.1
|4.
|Brawl Stars na PC
|5.
|Super Mario
|6.
|Icy Tower 1.5.1
|7.
|Minecraft by Zyczu 3.3.3
|8.
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2020.09.17
|9.
|Fortnite 12.00
|10.
|Need For Speed: Most Wanted - spolszczenie
|11.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 3 1.7.1
|12.
|Deluxe Ski Jump 4 1.7.0
|13.
|Metin2
|14.
|Minecraft - OptiFine 1.14.4
|15.
|Super Mario 3: Mario Forever 7.02e
|16.
|GTA San Andreas - spolszczenie
|17.
|Windows 7 Games for Windows 8 and 10
|18.
|Roblox 2.449
|19.
|Grand Theft Auto IV - spolszczenie
|20.
|HoMM 3 HD 5.2 RC19
|21.
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Ultimate Vice City
|22.
|GTA Vice City - spolszczenie
|23.
|GTA 1 - Grand Theft Auto 1
|24.
|PUBG Lite 1.0.0.7
|25.
|Minecraft Forge 1.16.3