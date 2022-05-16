Instalki.pl » Aktualności » Gry » PS Plus Extra i Premium: oto lista gier, które trafią do usługi

PS Plus Extra i Premium: oto lista gier, które trafią do usługi

Poniedziałek, 16 Maj 2022 22:38, Wpisany przez Piotr Malinowski
Sony próbuje w ten sposób zachęcić potencjalnych konsumentów. 

Sony Interactive Entertainment podzieliło się właśnie spisem części tytułów, które będą dostępne dla subskrybentów PlayStation Plus Extra oraz PlayStation Plus Premium. Mowa tu zarówno o produkcjach wydanych przez japoński koncern, jak i tych pochodzących od innych deweloperów. Lista jest dosyć długa i wzbudziła raczej pozytywne odczucia wśród użytkowników.

Sony opublikowało listę gier z nowego PS Plus


Już za nieco ponad miesiąc doczekamy się przeprojektowania usługi PlayStation Plus. Konsumenci otrzymają możliwość wybrania jednego z trzech planów abonamentowych – każdy z nich zaoferuje inne benefity oraz będzie rzecz jasna różnił się ceną. Najdroższy pakiet oferuje zestaw licznych gier na wszystkie konsole od Sony, w tym opcję streamingu tytułów wydanych na PlayStation 3.


Poniżej znajdziecie listę gier, które będą dostępne w dniu premiery usługi PlayStation Plus Extra (58 złotych/miesiąc, 400 złotych/12 miesięcy oraz PlayStation Plus Premium (70 złotych/miesiąc, 480 złotych/12 miesięcy). Warto pamiętać, że podstawowy pakiet PlayStation Plus Essential (37 złotych/miesiąc, 240 złotych/12 miesięcy) nie będzie oferował dostępu do dodatkowych produkcji.

Gry na PS4 i PS5 od PlayStation Studios:

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Gry na PS4 i PS5 od innych wydawców:

 

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Klasyczne gry na PS1 i PSP:

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Klasyczne gry w odświeżonej wersji:

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4
  • Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Gry z PS3 w streamingu:

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Przy okazji Sony poinformowało także, że niektóre gry będą dostępne w wersji trial. Mowa tu chociażby o Cyberpunku 2077, którego darmowa wersja pojawi się na konsoli PlayStation 5.

Wszystkie powyżej wymienione produkcje powinny być dostępne w katalogu PS Plus Extra i Premium od 22 czerwca. Lista dostępnych tytułów ma z czasem regularnie się zwiększać.

Źródło: Sony
