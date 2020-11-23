Instalki.pl » Aktualności » Gry » Polak wybrany najlepszym e-sportowcem na świecie

Polak wybrany najlepszym e-sportowcem na świecie

Gry
Poniedziałek, 23 Listopad 2020 10:02, Wpisany przez Maksym Słomski
michal nisha jankowski
Gratulujemy.

Nie wiem czy to tylko moje wrażenie, ale wydaje mi się, że hype na e-sport jakby osłabł. Zapewne wielka w tym zasługa trwającej na świecie pandemii, w związku z którą wiele imprez odwołano, a inne odbywają się bez udziału publiczności. O e-sporcie pisze się w ostatnim czasie rzadko, ale dziś mam doskonały powód ku temu, aby to zrobić. Polak Michał "Nisha" Jankowski został wybrany najlepszym e-sportowcem na świecie.

Nagrody Esports Awards 2020 rozdane


Grający w Dota 2 Michał "Nisha" Jankowski na co dzień reprezentuje barwy zespołu Team Secret. Wybrany najlepszym esportowym graczem komputerowym Polak w tym sezonie wygrał aż pięć spośród ośmiu najważniejszych turniejów. Warto dodać, że jego drużynę wybrano najlepszym zespołem esportowym mijającego roku.

Michał "Nisha" Jankowski zwyciężył w tym roku podczas:

  • BEYOND EPIC
  • BLAST Bounty Hunt
  • DreamLeague Season 13
  • ESL One Birmingham
  • Gamers Without Borders 2020
  • OGA Dota PIT 2020
  • OGA Dota PIT S3
  • OMEGA League
  • WePlay! Pushka League S1: Division 1



Warto nadmienić, że Michał "Nisha" Jankowski zdobył nagrodę kosztem innych nominowanych sław, pokroju Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbauta (CS:GO - Team Vitality), Rasmusa "Caps" Winthera (League of Legends - G2 Esports) czy też Kyle'a "Bugha" Giersdorfa (Fortnite - Sentinels).

Jak Polak skomentował wyróżnienie? Nie zrobił tego. Michał "Nisha" Jankowski jest praktycznie nieobecny w mediach społecznościowych i nie udziela żadnych wywiadów.

Esports Awards 2020 – lista nagrodzonych


Wśród wyróżnionych w trakcie Esports Awards 2020 znalazł się także inny Polak, Michał Słowiński. Przyznano mu nagrodę specjalną za akcje podjęte w związku z coach bugiem w CS:GO. Inne nagrody otrzymali:

  • Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire
  • Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games
  • Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends
  • Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA
  • Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer
  • Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (BIG)
  • Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns
  • Esports Journalist of the Year – Emily Rand
  • Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship
  • Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown
  • Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines
  • Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley
  • Esports Host of the Year – Eefje “Sjokz” Deporteere
  • Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu “Keria” Min-seok (T1)
  • Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
  • Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita (Bigetron RA)
  • Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
  • Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał “Nisha” Jankowski (Team Secret)
  • Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)
  • Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago
  • Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai
  • Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports
  • Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe
  • Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening

Źródło: Esports Awards 2020

