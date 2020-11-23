Polak wybrany najlepszym e-sportowcem na świecie

Gratulujemy.

Nagrody Esports Awards 2020 rozdane

BEYOND EPIC

BLAST Bounty Hunt

DreamLeague Season 13

ESL One Birmingham

Gamers Without Borders 2020

OGA Dota PIT 2020

OGA Dota PIT S3

OMEGA League

WePlay! Pushka League S1: Division 1

Esports Awards 2020 – lista nagrodzonych

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire

Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games

Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer

Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (BIG)

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns

Esports Journalist of the Year – Emily Rand

Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship

Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley

Esports Host of the Year – Eefje “Sjokz” Deporteere

Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu “Keria” Min-seok (T1)

Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita (Bigetron RA)

Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał “Nisha” Jankowski (Team Secret)

Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)

Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago

Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai

Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports

Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe

Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening

Nie wiem czy to tylko moje wrażenie, ale wydaje mi się, że hype na e-sport jakby osłabł. Zapewne wielka w tym zasługa trwającej na świecie pandemii, w związku z którą wiele imprez odwołano, a inne odbywają się bez udziału publiczności. O e-sporcie pisze się w ostatnim czasie rzadko, ale dziś mam doskonały powód ku temu, aby to zrobić. Polakzostał wybrany najlepszym e-sportowcem na świecie.Grający w Dota 2 Michał "Nisha" Jankowski na co dzień reprezentuje barwy zespołu Team Secret. Wybrany najlepszym esportowym graczem komputerowym Polak w tym sezonie wygrał aż pięć spośród ośmiu najważniejszych turniejów. Warto dodać, że jego drużynę wybrano najlepszym zespołem esportowym mijającego roku.Michał "Nisha" Jankowski zwyciężył w tym roku podczas:Warto nadmienić, że Michał "Nisha" Jankowski zdobył nagrodę kosztem innych nominowanych sław, pokroju Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbauta (CS:GO - Team Vitality), Rasmusa "Caps" Winthera (League of Legends - G2 Esports) czy też Kyle'a "Bugha" Giersdorfa (Fortnite - Sentinels).Jak Polak skomentował wyróżnienie? Nie zrobił tego. Michał "Nisha" Jankowski jest praktycznie nieobecny w mediach społecznościowych i nie udziela żadnych wywiadów.Wśród wyróżnionych w trakcie Esports Awards 2020 znalazł się także inny Polak, Michał Słowiński. Przyznano mu nagrodę specjalną za akcje podjęte w związku z coach bugiem w CS:GO. Inne nagrody otrzymali:Źródło: Esports Awards 2020